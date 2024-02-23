Make perfect cuts with this Parkside miter saw!

Share, it’s good for morale!

A miter saw isn’t just about making perfect angles in wood; It is also capable of cutting different materials such as skirting boards or wooden boards. Lidl offers you this handy tool that will revolutionize your DIY habits.

All new PKS meter saw from PARKSIDE®

Lidl is once again offering a tool for precise cuts, in both Wood rather than plastic with an ergonomic design which will facilitate its transportation.

Benefit from exceptional precision thanks Its integrated laser and its tilting saw head Continuous meter angle is adjustable Ditto or by a fixed stop.

Clamping device and stirrup Side retainers ensure that pieces are cut.

Do you want to connect it to an external vacuum system or attach it to a workbench? It is possible, though Mounting accessories not included.

What accessories are included with the purchase?

Parkside includes, in addition to the meter saw, Dust collection baga Tools for changing saw bladesa A device for adjusting the stop, Two carbon brushes Spare, as well Two alkaline batteries.

Here are the device parameters:

: Approx 40.5 x 43.5 x 30 cm Machine head in high position : Approx 40.5 x 35 x 45 cm

See the technical specifications of the PKS Parkside meter

Here are the operating details of Miter Soni:

Find this device now at Lidl for €87.99.