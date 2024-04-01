Game news A new video game in “5 dimensions” where you have to play… two games at the same time

In the world of independent games, we often find very unique concepts, like today with Screenbound.

“A game that lets you get distracted while staying in control”, This is the slightly crazy concept of Screenbound, a platform game that is distinctly unlike any other ; The principle is as you can guess from the image: you must move your character in a first-person view in a glowing 3D space while playing a small 2D game on the screen.. As you can understand, this very unique experience requires excellent coordination and equally good concentration.

Also, when you play on the screen of your “Qboy,” the nickname given to the title’s virtual console, “surprising” environmental puzzles will force you to test the limits of dimensional space. And while the fighting takes place in 2D, you’ll receive your loot in 3D. Hidden areas can also be found in Settings. A small bonus for good replayability: Screenbound has a level editor in 2D style, which automatically generates 3D levels for you. Nice! For a scenario, it is explained with the following words:

So how did this happen?

Your mother searched for the device and you found it in the garage.

She’s kept it a secret all this time, and other dark secrets begin to be revealed as you delve deeper into the game.

You will also find other things. But let’s not spoil the plot. – Steam sheet of the game

The game is developed by three talented indies who like to think of their game as a “5D” platformer. Naturally, the concept had some impact on social networks and received some encouragement from Jack Lucky, an influential personality in the industry. There’s no release date to note yet, but you can already wishlist the title His Steam Page

Another suggestion: the viewfinder

If playing with perspective is fun for you, then Viewfinder is also a game for you, and it’s already been available since last year. Here, the principle is quite different: you have to use the scenery and its perspectives to unlock your way through several levels. ; A puzzle game that borrows a lot of elements from Portal or Superliminal and is actually quite clever. Over time, new mechanics are added to the game, so you will never get bored. “Although minimal as witnessed in its proposal and its AD, the viewfinder still offers us a less mysterious and interesting story to follow,” we wrote about it earlier. With a nice average of 85 on Metacritic, it is clearly a success.