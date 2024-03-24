Our pick of the 10 best 17-inchers of the moment – LaptopSpirit

A bigger screen means more display space and therefore more comfort on a laptop PC? Is this a format that suits you? We are here to help you make the right buying choice and find the best deals. For this selection, we have collected 10 17″ laptops with the best price/features ratio.

Getting a 17-inch laptop PC means enjoying the comfort of a large screen and large keyboard, often supplemented by a numeric keypad. And manufacturers have tried to scale their laptops with weights that are closer to 15 or 16 inches. The good news, once sidelined by manufacturers, is that the 17-inch is making a comeback and is available in all markets, at all prices.

The perfect opportunity to scour the web for the best 17-inch laptop models to buy right now.

Top 10 best 17-inch laptops to get

HP 17-cn0008nf Silver 17″ TN 1600 * 900, N4120, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128 GB SSD, 2.2 Kg Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 (82H900YTFR) Grey 17″ TN 1600 * 900, 6305, Intel UHD G1 (32 EU), SSD 128 GB, 2.1 Kg Equipped with good connectivity and 7 hours of battery life under secure Windows 11 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 (82H900YTFR) An affordable, scalable, large, comfortable, relatively thin and light laptop PC that benefits from Wi…

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR) Grey 17″ TN 1600 * 900, Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg For good performance in everyday use in a large, comfortable format, you can turn on Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR), an affordable laptop PC that is relatively thin and light despite its 17-inch anti-glare screen. This versatile laptop…

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR) Grey 17″ TN 1600 * 900, Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg A large, comfortable format and yet relatively thin and light, portable PC Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR) Perfect for daily use and light gaming thanks to its 8 GB RAM and its AMD Ryzen 5 processor…

Asus VivoBook 17 S1702ZA-BX257W Silver 17″ TN 1600 * 900, Core i3-1220P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg Need a cheap large format laptop? Asus VivoBook 17 S1702ZA-BX257W With a relatively thin and 17-inch anti-glare screen you may be interested in its fast 512 GB SSD storage which further strengthens its responsiveness and its USB-C connectivity. Battery life. 7 hours. This Windows 11 laptop… HP 17-cn2004sf Silver 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1215U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 2.2 Kg Want a cheap, comfortable, large format full HD laptop? Relatively thin and light HP 17-cn2004sf You may be impressed with its 17-inch IPS anti-glare screen, especially since its responsiveness is enhanced by its fast 512 GB SSD storage and has a ‘USB-C connection. This Windows 11 Silver Ultrabook s&rs… Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) Grey 17″ TN 1600 * 900, Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg Equipped with a good amount of above average 12 GB RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) A versatile, thin and light, spacious, comfortable 17-inch laptop with an anti-reflective screen…

HP 17-cp0028nf Silver 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.4 Kg A versatile affordable laptop PC equipped with a backlit keyboard HP 17-cp0028nf The 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen and its fast 512 G SSD storage with USB-C connection benefits from enhanced responsiveness…

Acer Aspire 3 A317-53-37XS Silver 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel Iris Plus G4, 500 GB SSD, 2.6 Kg Cheap Large Format Slim Laptop PCAcer Aspire 3 A317-53-521A The versatile 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that further strengthens its responsiveness. With this Windows 11 laptop…

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 (82H90112FR) Grey 17″ TN 1600 * 900, Core i5-1155G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg A scalable, comfortable affordable laptop in terms of storage Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 (82H90112FR) The thin and light large 17-inch format benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens its responsiveness and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity…

HP 17-cp0035nf Silver 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.4 Kg For good performance in everyday use in a large, comfortable format, you can turn to an affordable laptop PC HP 17-cp0035nf Equipped with a 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, USB-C connectivity and a speedy 512 GB SSD storage that…

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) Grey 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 2.1 Kg Large, relatively thin and light format for a cheap laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) Which averages sRGB colors, USB-C connectivity and…



