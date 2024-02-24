Discover the free PlayStation Plus game that mixes Stardew Valley and Zelda for an experience worthy of the ultimate masterpiece!

Gamers passionate about pop culture and video games, here’s Dylan! Today, I want to tell you about a little gem that is often forgotten about the PlayStation Plus service: Sakuna: Rice and Destruction. This game definitely deserves your attention and I’ll tell you why.

If you like action games with a simple rhythm, this platform game will satisfy you. You’ll find a delicious mix of combat and vegetable farming, all in a beautiful comic book-inspired graphic style.

In this world filled with gods and demons, Sakuna is a harvest goddess who exiles herself to an island inhabited by demons. She must fight these monsters while cultivating a farm for her fellow humans, while rediscovering her heritage. It is an unusual game full of brilliant Japanese myths and legends.

Fights are fluid, combining quick attacks, powerful blows and special abilities. Thanks to its 2D gameplay, there’s a careful balance between combat and movement, using a grappling hook to move around monstrous monsters.

Outside of combat, Sakuna tends to her farm growing crops and harvesting materials that will then be made into armor and weapons. “Sakuna’s mortal companions use the materials and ingredients she gathers on her adventures to craft weapons, armor, and food for her, and completing quests for them will unlock even more options. »

Although Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin isn’t revolutionary, it works perfectly and is impressive. Take some time to play it; It is completely free for PlayStation Plus subscribers and will take you around 30 hours to complete the story. So, go ahead and explore this captivating world!