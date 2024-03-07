Love Is Blind contestant says she’s always said she looks like Megan Fox and becomes the laughingstock of the moment

here is Megan Fox, 37, actress American and very popular women among Bag of Chips readers:



AFP



AFP

Meet Chelsea Blackwell, 31, flight attendant and contestant on the sixth and most recent season of love is blind An American reality show Available on Netflix:

Poor Chelsea quickly became the laughing stock of the web after a simple sentence uttered early in the adventure, but one that left its mark on Americans. You should know that love is blind Candidates start by “dating” without seeing each other, while they talk to each other through the wall.

• Also Read: Megan Fox’s new face spotted next to Taylor Swift angers her fans

• Also Read: Megan Fox returns to Instagram and sets the record straight about her relationship with MGK

They are not allowed to describe themselves in physical detail, so they use creativity to maintain the surprise. When Jimmy (to whom she later became engaged) asked her if she looked like a celebrity, she said, “Yeah. On planes, I’m always told I look like a blonde from MGK. But it’s really just That’s because I have blue eyes and black hair!”

Yes, that’s what she said.

But you know that’s all it takes to set the internet on fire.

On the other side of the wall, Jimmy looked visibly excited to discover that his suitor looked like Megan Fox.

But when the couple finally saw each other, he told the cameras that Chelsea lied to him about looking like Tara, even though he confirmed he was attracted to her.

On social networks, the affair quickly took on disproportionate proportions.

On the one hand, those who find that Chelsea “knew very well what she was doing by comparing herself to Megan, even though she doesn’t look like her”, on the other, those who point out that she just said “Others” told him that and maybe we should calm our nerves and respect humans.

The candidate received so many hate messages that she responded to the controversy. She first posted a funny TikTok in which she said: “This is going to be a good time for everyone who told me I look like Megan Fox… please,” before laughing.

But the storm was so out of whack that the flight attendant had to apologize to Megan Fox. She told E! News broke in late February that he contacted the actress and apologized for dragging her through the whole thing. She indicates that she has received no response since then.

• Also Read: “Honey Boo Boo’s” older sister and Mama June’s daughter has died at the age of 29

• Also Read: 12 Reality TV Scandals That Marked Quebec

Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacted

For his part, the Transformers star’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, reacted to the entire saga on March 1.



AFP Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in 2014

“To be honest. She doesn’t need to apologize for that. I think Megan will be happy,” he said TMZ. “Well, maybe that’s not the best thing to say show as Love is blindBut people should give him peace.

(Note from a bag of chips: this is obviously a free translation)

In the video below, you’ll first see Green’s reaction, then the clip that started the whole thing:

Also see on bag of chips: