American Horror Story: Fragile Part Two: Evils Ready to Deliver

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, is ready for the evils teaser.

With less than a week to go Ryan Murphy And Brad Falchuk And the showrunner Haley Pfeifferof American Horror Story: Fragile returns for part two, now seems like as good a time as any for a new teaser. But in contrast to some of the more recent issues Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, And Cara Delevingne-starring season, this one really pushes the horror/pregnancy aspect as Anna (Roberts) prepares to give birth to the baby – with a lot of not-so-nice guys paying very close attention to what goes down.

Here’s a look at the latest teaser that was released earlier today — then Kardashian takes us behind the scenes of the season and gives some insight into how filming went:

From how she decompresses at the end of the day to what filming is like, Kardashian gives a look at her AHS filming life. “I always tell (Emma), ‘I couldn’t have done it without you,’ and I’ve learned so much from her. Michaela (Jae Rodriguez) is amazing; she’s so much fun and always brings good vibes. Kara ( Delevingne) brings joy. She’s a great actress; she’s so much fun to watch.” Here’s a look at what Kardashian had to share and what it was like filming one of the latest teasers — followed by a look at what else we know about FX. American Horror Story: Fragile Second part:

By the time the dust settled on “Preach” (written and directed by Pfeffer John J. Gray), we find Preacher’s (Julie WhiteThe past – what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobhan (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words she wanted to hear — and now, Anna has one less Oscar contender to worry about. But at what cost? Stephen King What happens next is also eagerly awaited. Here’s a look at the bestselling author’s tweets in November 2023 to see where it’s all going:

American Horror Story/Delicate got me hooked. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@stephenking) November 12, 2023

Roberts, joined by Kardashian and Delevingne Matt Zuccry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michelle Jae Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary QuintoAnd Dennis O’HareHere’s a look at an original teaser for Season 12, as well as the official season synopsis:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears something is targeting her — and her quest for motherhood. AHS: Fragile is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

