Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a ‘Scarlet Witch’ solo film

Looks like Scarlet Witch might be making a comeback to the big screen! A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios is planning to give Elizabeth Olson her own film.

Many fans were disappointed with the direction Marvel Studios took on Scarlet Witch in recent years. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was one of the most beloved heroes in the MCU, and it broke many fans’ hearts to see their favorite Avenger turn heel. However, it looks like she’s getting redemption sooner than expected, with Scooper telling MyTimeToShineHello that Marvel is looking to release a new film starring the character sometime soon. The Avengers films

There have been a lot of rumors about how Marvel Studios might continue Wanda Maximoff’s journey in the MCU. Vision Quest series for the Young Avengers Children’s Crusade Whatever form the project takes, Marvel fans will likely be happy to see Elizabeth Olsen back as the Scarlet Witch just like how things left off last time!

The folks at GiantFreakingRobot first said so vision Disney Plus is getting the television series back in 2021, after the series finale Wandavision. Developed by Matt Shakman, Wandavision Followed the vision of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany living in a fictional town known as Westview. It ended with the creation of White Vision, his fate being one of the show’s unresolved plot threads.

While Paul Bettany’s vision has been missing for over a year, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released this past May. The movie grossed $955.7 million at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing features of the year.

Stay tuned for the latest news regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!