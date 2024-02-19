Tony Parker and Elize Lim, it’s over… Doja Kate doesn’t get a restraining order against her bro…

February 9, 2024

Carol G is Billboard’s Woman of the Year

For Billboard, Carol G is Woman of the Year! The singer, who released her new album before embarking on a stadium tour and won her first Grammy, was honored by the publication, which praised her “immense talent”.

“Carol G has created a movement for women around the world through her empowering lyrics and unabashed confidence,” Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said in a statement.

The musician will receive her award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

Tony Parker and Elise Lim, it’s over

Doja Cat does not get a restraining order against her brother

Doja Kate was denied a restraining order against her brother, whom she accused of stealing from her and physically abusing her. The allegations were made by the singer’s mother Paint the town redDeborah Elizabeth Sawyer, who also claimed that her son, Raman Dlamani, was physically violent towards her “on several occasions” and made her feel “insecure”.

According to The Blast, the court denied a permanent restraining order against the man who accused the rapper of “breaking his teeth.”