Liverpool, Leverkusen… OM’s possible opponents in the round of 16

Olympique de Marseille sealed their qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League thanks to their great return play-off win against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1, 2-2 in the first leg) on ​​Thursday. In the next round, Jean-Louis Gasset’s men will thoroughly challenge the team that finished first in its group at the end of the fall.

OM has given the right to continue its European season. Caught in a deep crisis of results, Marseille beat Shakhtar Donetsk this Thursday evening in the second leg of the Europa League (3-1, 2-2 in the first leg). Just two days after the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset to replace Gennaro Gattuso, the Marseille club offered themselves a nice breath of fresh air.

The Marseilles are sure to travel on their return

In the round of 16 (March 7 and 14), OM, coming from the play-offs, can only face the teams that finished first in their group at the end of the fall. All these teams were exempted from the play-offs and played their last European Cup match on 14 December.

The Marseille club will also host the first leg and are certain to play in the second round. The draw to be followed on RMC Sport, will take place this Friday afternoon.

OM’s likely opponents in Round of 16, March 7 and 14:

Atlanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (ECO)

Slavia Prague (TCH)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)