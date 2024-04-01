Sports

Bernardo Silva’s terrible observation after Arsenal!

Bernardo Silva made a huge entrance after the Premier League matchday 30 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, which ended in a goalless draw.

Much anticipated because it is crucial in the race for the title of champions of England, the poster gave birth to rats on the 30th day of the Premier League. This Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and Arsenal parted with a goalless draw (0-0). A result that pleased Liverpool. In this long-distance battle for the crown, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds did well at the weekend, beating Brighton and Hove Albion (2-1).

As a result, after 29 days, the Merseyside club are alone at the top of the rankings with 67 points and two lengths ahead of Arsenal. For their part, Josep Guardiola’s citizens have not relinquished third place but are now dropped three units behind Liverpool. A delay that is not yet premature for the title holders, even though one of the team captains has been very clear about the chances of seeing Manchester City win the new Premier League in the coming weeks.

“We need them to lose points”

was interviewed by Sky Sports From the final whistle, Portuguese attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva did not hide the fact that the eventual Champions League winner was no longer the master of his destiny. “A lot can happen. We don’t depend on ourselves anymore, we depend on Liverpool and Arsenal now because we’re not going to play them anymore, so we need to drop them points and we do our job by winning our own matches.

The next meeting for Erling Haaland’s partners, next Wednesday’s arrival at Aston Villa, marks the 31st day.

Source link

