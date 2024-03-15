A perfect draw for the quarter-finals, Scarecrow for LOSC!

Zapping the national football Hugo Lloris: Big dates in blue

LOSC is fixed! After eliminating the Austrians from Sturm Graz in the round of 16 (3-0; 1-1), the northern club now turns to the quarter-finals, where they find their opponent this Friday, March 15. For the occasion, Paulo Fonseca’s men will do battle with Aston Villa, who are currently fourth in the Premier League and beat Ajax Amsterdam in the previous round (0-0; 4-0). Note that the Lilly Decathlon will host the return leg at the Arena. The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted by UEFA. In the event of qualification for the last four, Lille will face the winner of the quarter-final between Olympiakos and Fenerbahçe. Full draw below.

Complete quarter final draw

Quarter-Final 1 – Club Brugge vs PAOK

Quarter-Final 2 – Olympiakos vs Fenerbahçe

Quarter-Final 3 – Aston Villa vs LOSC

Quarter-Final 4 – Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina

As a reminder, meetings will be held on April 11 for outward journey, April 18 for return.

Draw for the semi-finals

– Semi-Final 1: Quarter-final winner 3 vs Quarter-final winner 2

– Semi-Final 2: Quarter-final winner 4 vs Quarter-final winner 1

The Europa Conference League final will be held on Wednesday 29 May at the Agia Sophia Stadium outside Athens (Greece).