There are reports of two injuries

PSG are targeting the return of their defenders, Marquinhos and Danilo, for the Champions League second leg round of 16 tie in Spain in three days time. Both players will test their feelings on Sunday and Monday to confirm their availability. The latest reports from the PSG campus, according to Le Parisien, are encouraging, giving hope for the two Paris players to be fully recovered for Tuesday evening’s match against Real Sociedad.

Hope for Marquis and Danilo?

Marquinhos is yet to fully return to team training due to a calf strain from the trip to Nantes 15 days ago, although optimism reigns among those around the Parisian club regarding his participation. Danilo, who missed the match against Monaco with right thigh pain, underwent tests, ruling out a long-term unavailability. Although his return is uncertain three days before the crucial match, the staff is hopeful that he will be available without taking any risks. For Marco Asensio, on the other hand, doubts remain after his problems in Monaco.