Liverpool have already mourned Xabi Alonso

Who will captain Liverpool’s first team? The question is once again on everyone’s lips in England. While the current 2nd in the Premier League has made him his priority for next season, Xabi Alonso will not arrive unless the situation changes. If the Spaniard’s heart has already turned to the Reds, the club where he played as a player, doubts have arisen, as we revealed to you last night. Now it is Bayern Munich who hold the rope, while the possibility of him continuing at Bayer Leverkusen also exists.

After the rest of this announcement

So Liverpool must move on. Unlike FC Barcelona chief Xavi, who announced his departure at the end of the season, before finally walking out the door to continue his venture, Jurgen Klopp is about to ditch his apron. The German is tired after nine seasons at Anfield. So the Scousers management rejected one avenue but immediately fell back on the other two, one of which is now the new priority after the failure of Xabi Alonso.

to read

Bayern Munich have a strong argument to convince Xabi Alonso

Two names stand out

According to information from Time, the new target is called Reuben Amorim. It is not the first time the Portuguese has been named in the Liverpool side but he has always been behind his Spanish counterpart. This is not the case. Michael Edwards greatly appreciates the work of the young coach (39 years old) of Sporting, where he is under contract until 2026. Arriving at Tiptoe in 2020, Amorim quickly filled Leos’ trophy cabinet, earning the title of Point Organ Champion. The Portuguese was away from the club for 19 years.

After the rest of this announcement

To get him out of the Lisbon club, you have to pay around €19 million, which is the amount of his release clause. The full amount within Liverpool’s rope, in which case the second card is in hand. Another name in this shortlist is that of Roberto de Zerbi. A little older (44 years old), the Italian has the advantage of knowing the Premier League, taking charge of Brighton from 2022. The former Sassuolo man has impressed the Reds on several occasions, against whom he has never lost. 4 encounters…