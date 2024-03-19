“Unacceptable conditions”: Italy condemns his treatment in Wales

See my news

Follow rugby news

Despite very good results in 6 Nations Tournament 2024 and an extraordinary journey, Italy left from Cardiff With a bitter taste after a victory against Wells. Its captain Michelle LamarroExcellent throughout the competition, Complained about the treatment of his team in Gazzetta dello Sport.

Italy face Wales

Small team, big team, contender for ultimate victory or outsider, every team in the tournament should be able to claim equal treatment as the others. It is precisely to this point that Michelle Lamarro returns after a trip to the Squadra Azura Wales, ” Many minor unpleasant situations inappropriate for the host nation “

During the warm-up, we were asked to return to the locker room before the scheduled time, 15 minutes before the national anthem. We obeyed. To finally realize that the Welsh had been on the field at least 5 minutes longer than us. Michelle LamarroCaptain of the Italian team

Treatment reserved for families

In addition to these unfair conditions between the two teams, it is the treatment reserved for the families of the players that does not get through to Michelle Lamarro, who believes that they have not benefited from the conditions traditionally observed.

“The tickets were reserved in a corner of the stadium. My fiancee Martina was at grass level and saw almost nothing. No one could attend the third part unlike what is usually done,” laments the flanker.

Before concluding: “As I said, these are small things. But suffice it to say that, from this point of view, we still have a way to go. In any event, at the sporting level, Italy has again earned the honor this year.

Get our best articles delivered to your inbox every day with the Actu Rugby newsletter. Register here, it’s free!

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.