Football – Real Madrid

A breakdown in Real Madrid, condemned as a scandal

Published on March 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm



Saturday evening’s meeting between Valencia FC and Real Madrid ended in scandal. Jude Bellingham thought he would give his team victory in the final action of the match, but the referee blew the whistle for the end of the match in the middle of the match. Merengue club players screamed and cried after the final whistle.

The Real Madrid players let their joy shine through. In the final moments of the meetingJude Bellingham Valencia slammed a header into the goal. The score was then 2-2 and the English midfielder thought he would give away three points Real Madrid. But Carlo Ancelotti’s men did not realize that the referee had blown the whistle to end the match in the middle of the action. The Madrid players couldn’t believe it.

“This is unheard of”

” It’s a shame ” Fell Aurélien Tchouaméni On X. Carlo Ancelotti He chose not to comment on the decision at the press conference. “There’s not much to say, it’s unheard of. We had the ball and the game was about to end when Valencia regained possession. It’s never happened to me before, but there’s nothing to add. » He declared in the comments of the report The real France.

Bellingham sees red