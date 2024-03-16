Sports

Lewandowski already sees himself in the semifinals

Ahead of the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, which pits PSG against FC Barcelona, ​​Robert Lewandowski is confident about the Catalan club’s chances of qualifying.

Robert Lewandowski exudes confidence. After the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where FC Barcelona will challenge PSG in April, the Polish striker was optimistic about his side’s chances of qualifying.

“I am sure that we will play better than the two matches against Naples in the round of 16, and we will play in the semi-finals,” said “Levy” on the microphone of the Catalan channel Tv3. Arriving at Barça in the summer of 2022, Robert Lewandowski won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern Munich in a competitive final against PSG.

“It’s not just about Mbappé”

The encounter promises to be rich in storylines with either Ousmane Dembele or Luis Enrique returning to Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski commented, “It’s not only about Kylian Mbappé, but also about other players like Ousmane Dembélé. For him, I think this match can be charged with emotions.”

The winner of this quarter-final between Barca and PSG will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the next round. In the previous round, the Parisians defeated Real Sociedad. Leaders of Ligue 1, the capital club have room to maneuver with the Catalans third in La Liga.

