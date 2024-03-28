Robert-Michon candidate to be standard bearer

Paul Rouget, Media365: Published on Thursday March 28, 2024 at 11:41 am

Almost 45, disco player Melina Robert-Michon, who will compete in her seventh Olympic Games, dreams of being the flag bearer in Paris, eight years after her silver medal in Rio.

She meets all the criteria. While the tricolor flag bearer must have competed at least once in the Olympics during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 on the Seine, pole favorites such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Dupont or Victor Wambayama are excluded. A flag bearer during the previous Olympic Games, which means that Teddy Riner or Clarisse Agbegnou cannot be one again, like Nikola Karabetic, who has not suffered a conviction on the bulletin number 3 of his locker, Melina Robert-Michon can claim it. And The nearly 45-year-old disco ball, who will compete in the Olympics for the seventh time in Paris, has applied. On the occasion of the “Blue Evening” organized by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) at the Vuitton workshop, in Asnieres on Wednesday in Hauts-de-Seine.

“I would be so proud”

“Obviously it fascinates me, it’s something that’s close to my heart. The Olympics mean a lot to me, they have guided more than 20 years of my life. If my journey inspires them, if my personality pleases them, they must choose me. I am what I am. Everyone has their own definition of the role of standard bearer. It should fit their idea. I will be very proud to represent them and take all of them with me to these Olympics so it is a huge success,” the Rio silver medalist admitted, reports RMC. And while she will have to wait until April 17, 100 days before the start of the Paris Olympic Games, to find out if she is lucky, Iseroise does not hide her ambitions, even if she has to beat her French record (66.73m) to win gold. “Before Rio, I announced the color: the French record in the Olympic final, Robert-Michon recalls La Montaigne. I know that if I want a new medal, I have to go further. Winning is what motivates me. So That’s what I do every day.” And she leaves no stone unturned!