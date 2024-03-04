Sauchaux loses to Rouen and plunges into crisis

Zapping the national football Laure Bouleau: “I imagine a sequence where Mbappé talks about the Les Bleus match…”

A classic of French football. Three days after its defeat against Valenciennes (Ligue 2) during the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France (1-1, 2 tab to 4), FC Rouen hosted Football Club Sochaux-Montbéliard for the last match of the 23rd. At the end of a hard-fought national match, the Norman club won by the slimmest of margins thanks to a goal from Malik Abdelmoula (45th + 4). Thanks to this victory, the resident of the Stade Robert Diacon is in seventh place with 32 points. For its part, Sochaux’s club is fifth in the league without a win and has slipped to ninth place with 31 points.

>> Join Foot National on Whatsapp so you don’t miss any of the latest French and amateur football news.

Effective FC Rouen

At the end of a disappointing start to the match where it didn’t seem to know what happened, FC Rouen had the first chance of the match just before the half-hour mark. Lopi ran down the right and appeared alone against Patoillet. Unfortunately, the striker’s shot was off target (26th). Behind, the football club Sochaux-Montbéliard reacted. After a quickly played corner, Daho infiltrates the area and sends in a dangerous outstretched cross that unfortunately finds no taker (44th). Finally, the Norman club opened the scoring just seconds later. After a perfectly taken corner, Abdelmoula headed back at the near post. His header goes into the opposite corner of Patoillet who can do nothing (1-0, 45+4).

>> NATIONAL: Full results from J23

Sochaux lack of success

Both teams neutralized each other in the second half. Despite everything, Football Club Sochaux-Montbéliard created a huge chance shortly before the end of regulation time. But the cub was not successful. The ball was saved on the goal line by FC Rouen goalkeeper Axel Maraval (87th), after a free kick was hit perfectly by Dimitri Linard. At the back, nothing more happened and the referee ended the match after four minutes of added time.

National ranking

J23 Results and Rankings: Niort – Marignane Gignac 3 – 2

Cholet – Dijon 2 – 1

Nancy – Nimes 3 – 1

Martigues – Epinal 2 – 1

Villefranche – Versailles 0 – 1

Avranches – Red Star FC 0 – 0

Le Mans – Goal FC 2 – 0

Chateauroux – Orleans 2 – 1

Rouen – Sauchaux 1 – 0 National ranking