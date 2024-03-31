It’s chaos at Bayern Munich

A classic will leave its mark. However, Bayern Munich have been performing better in recent weeks and have been on good momentum with three wins from four matches in the Bundesliga in addition to a largely confirmed qualification against Lazio in the Champions League. Expected on the turn for the Klassier against Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians did not quite confirm and offered Marsupiax their first success at their Allianz Arena for the first time in ten years.

After the rest of this announcement

A defeat with serious consequences, especially since Bayer Leverkusen are 13 points clear at the top of the championship and 7 days from the end of the championship. “Is the Bundesliga over? Yes. Absolutely. Congratulations to Leverkusen»Thomas Tuchel conceded after the defeat, while Bayern Munich won the last 11 titles. “We are very disappointed with our performance. We lacked intensity, we lacked urgency, we lacked commitment, we lacked hunger.he added ESPN.

to read

Bayern Munich: Thomas Tuchel surrenders and concedes defeat for title

Bayern Munich officials lose their temper

The same goes for Joshua Kimmich, who was the most viral of the evening. “I wonder how we can achieve such a performance in such a match. It is completely unfathomable to me, it is completely unfathomable. In the second half, it seemed like nothing was at stake. It was like a friendly match! We players should go home and question ourselves. If we play like this, it will be difficult against Hedenheim next week and of course in the Champions League..

After the rest of this announcement

After the outing, Kingelssey Commons also confirmed his partner’s comments. “I am not satisfied that I have come back with a defeat. I hope things get better in the coming weeks. We had more chances than them in the first match. But they were effective. To win these types of matches, you have to take your chances.”He explained on the microphone Bean Sports. Tensions were palpable internally just days before the crucial meeting against Arsenal in the Champions League.