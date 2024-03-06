Thanks to Mbappé’s double, Paris qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the Champions League round of 16 second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad.

What is it about? Crucial meeting for PSG. First in Ligue 1 and still involved in the Coupe de France, the Parisians fell in the round of 16 of the Champions League in 2022 and 2023. After a disappointing victory at the Parc des Princes on February 14, the Parisians must push for the highlight in the meantime. The return match comes in a tense context linked to the announced departure of its superstar, striker Kylian Mbappe, at the end of the season.

Or? at the Enoeta Stadium (Real Arena) in San Sebastian.

at what time 21 hours.

On which channels? Canal+ and RMC Sport 1.

Who is live? At the Austerlitz Kop, Valentin Boudry, Mouna El Mokhtari and Mathieu Maine, the other side of the Pyrenees, the all-time trio of Alexis Delcambre.

Formation of Teams:

Ramiro – Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan – Mendez, Zubimendi, Marino – Kubo, Oyerzabal, Baker.

Coach : Emanol Alguacil.

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Hernandez, Berlado, Mendes – Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha – Dembele, Barkola, Mbappe.

Coach : Luis Enrique.

Who referees? Englishman Michael Oliver.

What shall we not talk about? These boats, a pitcher is not a pitcher

