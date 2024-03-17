LEC Spring Split: G2 and Fnatic without trouble, MAD and SK crack

SK Gaming vs Team BDS: Roller Coaster

The first match of the day has SK in rather good form (2-1) against BDS, who were expected to show a better level after a poor week for their very good winter split (1-2).

In the first moments of the meeting, Mid/Jungle BDS would take control of the match, and put BDS ahead. They win all the clashes they are involved in, and take advantage of SK’s bad start. once again, The early/midgame transition goes badly for the team with the advantage. SK, under the inspiration of Niski, who redeems himself after a bad start, gets back into the match. The German framework benefits from BDS largesse. SK Gaming took control of the match, And after Baron Nashor’s recovery, his gain increases to 7,000 gold.

With bot and mid inhibitors down, we think we’re headed for a SK controlled victory. Then, for unexplained reasons, SK will rest, and let BDS back into the game. The latter did not ask for so much, and Win the final teamfight of this match After 50/50 to Baron Nashor in the 37th minute of the game.

Once again in Europe, the team that takes a clear advantage in the match rests, and offers the match to the opponent. BDS are very happy to come out of this match with a victory which allows them to get back to balance (2-2). SK much less, because with this defeat, Nisqy’s team drops the LEC’s lead pack.

GIANTX vs Fnatic: Fnatic without the shakes

The second match of the day pits GiantX against Fnatic, who are slowly gaining strength, in the battle for qualification for the playoffs.

Not a bad start to the game for GiantX, Fnatic takes the first dragon, but loses two players. The game is balanced up to the second dragon. Fnatic then takes control By better managing team gatherings around neutral objectives. Razork gets in on all the action, and lets his toplaner pass in front. Odoamne is having a bad time on his renekton.

The rest is the meetingA sequence of team fights around dragons (every 5 minutes), All mostly won by Fnatic. After a clean ace under GiantX’s t2 top, Fnatic finished the match in 27 minutes.

With this win, Fanatics lead the way, While waiting to try to get the first place from G2 Esports. for its part, GiantX will have to wait a bit before moving away from the red zone.

G2 Esports vs Team Heretics: Jankos is also in control against G2 alone

A match between G2 Esports who went undefeated in the first week and Heretics who surprised with a score of 2-1.

During the first minutes of the match, Jankos single-handedly carried the Heretics early game. He invades Yike’s jungle, steals his red buff, defends in a 1v2, and counterattacks his red buff a few minutes later. He punishes the boatlane after completely missing the dive. We then tell ourselves that for a few minutesMaybe heathens can do the feat.

As always, G2 lets hope rise before destroying it. By Caps, Yike and Mikyx, G2s massively outclasses heretics in every facet of the game. A better controlled team fight around the sea dragon (20th minute) puts G2 on the road to victory. Over the next 10 minutes, G2 completely controlled the match, And calmly completes the meeting in 30 minutes of play (even without going through Baron Nashor).

Never giving up, G2 were better than their opponents on the day. On the Heretics side, there isn’t much positive to note, aside from Jankos’ good start.

MAD Lions KOI vs Team Vitality: Another mistake from MAD Lions

Match the struggling MAD Lions against the very good Vitality at the start of the Spring Split.

At the start of the game, many actions are initiated by the MAD Lions. Vitality suffers, especially on the boatlane. Senna/Nautilus passes quickly behind. Vetheo’s bad start worsens the situation Those who score solo kills, and lack critical charm during dive tops. gradually, The Spaniards take control of the match. They are the ones who decide when there is action on the map. Under the leadership of his jungler Elyoya, MAD Lions create a comfortable distance.

The pace of the game calms down in the first minutes of the midgame, MAD Dragon takes, vitality only scales. Then happens A major weak point of MAD At the beginning of the season, Manage your advantage in the midgame. We attack too much, we chase our opponents too far, and We offer possibilities for comebacks Vitality champions who really need resources. worse, Baron Nashor negotiates poorly. We manage to take it, but it costs 4 players.

after that, All team fights are lost by the MAD Lions who can no longer manage the vitality pick. The Wukong/Jax/Ahri trio supported by Carzzy’s Senna overwhelms the helpless MAD. Vitality won in 39 minutes in a match in which the Spaniards had a clear advantage before succumbing to an opportunistic Vitality.

The MAD Lions are now 1-3, And the level of play proposed for the Winter Split finalists is very alarming. for its part, Vitality is 3-1, which puts them in a very good position to qualify.

Carmine Corp vs Rogue: Casey falls back on his mistakes

A capital match for two teams fighting to qualify for the playoffs.

Coming into this match we had little hope from Casey. Previous matches had shown some good signs, and today’s opponent was within reach of the Blue Wall.

Unfortunately Casey will fall back on his shortcomings starting with the draft. This is difficult to run, And for a team lacking confidence, this is not a good solution. however, The game started very well. We succeed in punishing the Rogue Army/Nautilus which manages the situation well, but which falls behind. On the other hand, the surprise choice of Urgot Top on Cabochard is well punished by Malphite, and the top plane is camped by Rogue.

The turning point of the match comes during one more dive on Rogue Boatlane. At this point, Larson is present, and retrieves the triple kill. At the same time, Cabochard dives and loses his tower. after that, There is no longer a loss to release malphite in the formation of carmine. Despite some good comeback attempts, Blue Wall collapsed against Rog which created a much easier structure to execute.

With this victory, Rogue joins a group of 4 teams in 1-3 (GiantX, Rogue, MAD, KC) and can hope to qualify for the playoffs. For his part, Karmi must recover quickly if he wants to finish in the Top 8.