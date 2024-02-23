Fortnite – A week of new features related to LEGO mode, festivals and rocket racing

Just 24 hours ago, we announced a collaboration with Lady Gaga for the Fortnite Festival game mode. The coming week promises to be busy for certain game modes developed by Epic Games.

From the start of the season, players can find different modes within Fortnite. This is the case with the condition LEGOAllows you to build a village, explore to recover resources… sort of MinecraftBut way LEGO. Mod Rocket Racingis a collaboration with the famous game, Rocket League. It’s a chance to complete countless races and rank among the best in the entire world. Finally, this is what Fortnite Festival Mode looks like Guitar Hero And allows you to find music while managing to stock up on points with successful notes, whether it’s on vocals, guitar, bass… Changes to these three game modes are coming soon!

Fortnite LEGO

Players can now build fishing rods to catch a variety of fish including green fish, silver thermal fish, cuddly jellyfish and more! The fish that players can catch depends on the biome and water, as well as the weather and time of day.

New Tools: Spyglass and Compass can now be configured to look ahead and add navigation to the HUD.

The LEGO Fortnite community has already created some amazing builds in the game, including a fully functional plane, a LEGO city, and a mega village!

Rocket Racing Mode

Time Trial is a brand new mode that invites players to try and set the best time! It is available for public and private matches, but player collisions are disabled.

Season Scoreboards and Friend Scoreboards now allow you to compare times with friends and drivers from around the world.

The Distro Car Chassis is now available as part of the Distro Car Pack in Rocket Racing and other Fortnite experiences! If you already have a distro in Rocket League, it will be waiting for you in your Fortnite locker thanks to its multigame property.

Fortnite Festival Mod

As we announced yesterday, Season 2: Show Your Skills of the Fortnite Festival will begin on February 22 and end on April 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM. Headlining this season is legendary pop star Lady Gaga!

Season 2 includes the Show Your Talent Festival Pass, packed with new instruments, music tracks and more. The pass features a free rewards track and a bonus track, allowing players to unlock Lady Gaga-themed instruments as well as enigmatic Gaga outfits.

