Fans were divided after the apparent discovery of the clue in the second trailer

Hello gamers! One GTA 6 fan is convinced he’s found a clue in Rockstar’s upcoming trailer, but not all fans are convinced.

For a long time, Rockstar Games kept Grand Theft Auto 6 the best kept secret in the gaming world. Sure, a few leaks have surfaced, but Rockstar didn’t want to get too involved or divulge too much information about them.

But that all changed in early December 2023, when they finally revealed the first teaser of the long-awaited game. We know that it will definitely be called GTA 6, that we will be back in Vice City and we will be able to play as Lucia and Jason.

Naturally, players are eager to see more, especially after waiting 10 years for this teaser. Well, one die-hard fan thinks they’ve solved the mystery of when we’ll see more of the game.

Redditor 27 noticed that in the teaser image where Jason and Lucia are sitting in the car, there are several bullet holes in the door to their left. 27 Guy translated it into Morse code so that a sign might be understood.

An excited fan believes the bullet holes fit the message – 1/9/more – and may announce another trailer next September.

Some fans buy into the theory, but not everyone does. “The most anticipated game has a certain effect on a man,” commented one. “Dude, you’re too deep in this hole,” added another. “This is completely absurd lol,” commented another.

Other fans have pointed out that Rockstar can be very mysterious when he wants to be, some referencing the “one day will reveal all” t-shirts he added to GTA Online a few months ago.

The developers have already confirmed that they will release GTA 6 sometime in 2025, so a long wait for another trailer cannot be ruled out. We will just have to wait and see what happens.

Stay tuned for more news from the world of video games and pop culture!