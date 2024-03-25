LEC Spring Split 2024 Playoff Tree and Schedule

With the regular season over, the top eight teams from this first round will now compete in Bo3 and Bo5 in a double elimination bracket format. Get all the information on the LEC Spring Split 2024 playoffs, including the distribution of teams in the tree, the schedule and all the results here.

Let’s go to the next level in this LEC Spring Split

The regular season is now over, and we know the names of the eight teams that have qualified for this LEC Spring 2024 playoff phase. As a reminder, Riot Games has updated the format of LEC competitive segments, merging stage groups and playoffs. The objective is to facilitate competition monitoring. Best-of-3 and best-of-5 series are maintained, with lower brackets protecting against repeat matches. This bracket will have the same Bo3s and Bo5s as before.

At the end of the regular season, the first 8 teams in the general classification, qualified for this qualifier, were divided into 4 groups and at the end of this final day of competition, Riot Games proceeded to distribute the teams for Stage 2.

Format of Playoff Stage (Stage 2)

8 teams participate, the top 8 of the regular season

Double elimination tree

Rounds 1 and 2 (upper and lower brackets) are in Bo3

All other matches are played in Bo5

Implemented additional protection to avoid repeated matchups for lower brackets.

LEC Spring Split Playoffs Tree

LEC Spring Split Playoff Schedule

Saturday 30 March



5:00 p.m : FNC vs GX



At 8:00 p.m. : VIT vs SK

31 March Sunday



5:00 p.m : G2 vs MDK



At 8:00 p.m. : TH vs BDS

Monday 1 April



5:00 p.m : Upper Round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Upper Round 2-2

Saturday 6 April



5:00 p.m : Lower round 1-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower Rounds 1-2

7 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : Lower round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower round 2-2

Monday 8 April



5:00 p.m : upper extremity

Friday 12 April



5:00 p.m : Lower Semi-Final

13 April Saturday



5:00 p.m : Lower Final

14 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : final division