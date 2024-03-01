BDS Academy in lead alone, KCorp is amazed by Solari and Vitality. This spring split the bees start again… a look at the first day of week 7

The French teams returned to competition last night on the first day of week seven of the LFL Spring Split 2024. Carmine Corp Blue suffered a loss against Solari, allowing BDS Academy to climb to the top of the table. Meanwhile, the situation worsens for AEGIS, as TDS and VItality.Bee are relaunched.

Another very intense day

The first day of week seven of the LFL Spring Split 2024 promises to be a twist in the fierce battle for top spot in the rankings, as well as the battle to avoid the bottom of the table. As the regular season nears its conclusion, every match becomes decisive, with every win or loss having the potential to radically change the situation for the opposing teams. In this seventh week of the competition, every game promises to hold intense and strategic clashes, where even the slightest decision can influence the fate of the team.

Heading into this crucial week, Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy are at the top of the rankings. These two colossi are looking to strengthen their lead. Team GO, lurking in third place, and BK ROG, just behind in fourth place, are poised to pounce on their chance to climb higher. Gentle Mates and Gameward who, from fifth place, aspire to shake up the rankings and move closer to the podium. For his part, Solari, trapped in the middle of the table, hopes to distance himself from this dangerous zone and find a more comfortable position. At the bottom of the ranking, vitality. The pressure is clear for B, AEGIS and Team du Sud. Each of these teams, aware of the stakes, fought fiercely to avoid the last places, synonymous with potentially damaging results for the rest of their journey in the competition.

Mistral blow for red storm

The opening match of the day between Team GO and Team du Sud presented a captivating spectacle from start to finish. GO started off with a strong performance in the Lens phase, establishing a gold advantage of over 2k just 10 minutes into the game. However, TSD was able to reverse the trend after a quarter of an hour of play, capitalizing on some mistakes from GO to close the gap in terms of kills and gold, and even take the lead in the 20th minute. As the game continued into the middle game, a series of intense team battles ensued, with both teams going head-to-head. It was in this context that TDS shone, securing Nashor in the 25th minute and Sol in the 27th minute, securing crucial points in a battle for control of the game.

Despite the accumulated delays, GO has not given up. Thanks to Jezu’s remarkable performance on Smolder, who gained power as the game progressed, GO managed to turn the tide by winning a decisive teamfight that allowed them to retrieve the Elder, thus giving themselves a chance to get back into the game. . 40 minutes into the game, with both teams tied, GO unfortunately made a risky decision during a team fight, which ultimately sealed their fate. The mistake allowed TDS to secure an important victory, crucial in their quest to qualify for the playoffs, highlighting their resilience and ability to capitalize on opportunities.

And 7 for BDS Academy, Gentle Mates is still tough

The second match of the day, between BDS Academy and Gameword, was characterized by a very balanced start to the game, where both teams traded blows intensively. After a quarter of an hour of play BDS came out slightly ahead, managing to build a significant lead of over 2k gold at the 20 minute mark. The decisive moment came before the 25th minute, when BDS Academy managed to win the decisive team fight by securing Nashor. This breakthrough was a major turning point, providing an opportunity for BDS to exert significant pressure on Gameword’s base. Leveraging their advantage, BDS Academy dominated the field, staging effective team battles, aided greatly by the performance of Smolder who also scored a pentakill at the end of the game. This series of teamfight victories paved the way for a convincing victory in 33 minutes, their seventh straight victory in this Spring Split.

The 3rd game of the evening, pitting BK ROG against Gentle Mates, offered a very contested laning phase, with M8 holding a slight advantage by securing two dragons. As the game intensified before the 20 minute mark, BKR managed to take control of the game, making a series of good plays at the cost of some losses. BKR secured the crucial point by getting the first hit as soon as it became available, thus gaining a significant advantage in the game. Faced with this pressure, M8 made considerable efforts to defend its base and reverse the situation. A key moment came at the half-hour mark, when a crucial team fight against Nashor’s field was won by BKR, making a significant breakthrough in the enemy base. However, in its momentum, BKR showed too much greed and conceded several kills against Nexus, giving M8 a chance to retrieve both Nashor and Soul. While the game seemed to be able to swing in M8’s favor, BK ROG was able to find a flaw in their opponent’s defense and won the decisive teamfight in the 36th minute.

Solari, vitality for a wonderful evening. Bee is relaunching

The day’s long-awaited matchup between Carmine Corp Blue and Solari lived up to all its promise, with the start of the game marked by considerable intensity. Solari took the initiative quickly, especially thanks to an exceptional performance in the botlane, which allowed them to take a lead of around 2k gold 15 minutes into the game. KCB, however, were quick to react, gradually reducing the gap to close to 20 minutes. The defining moment of the match came in the 25th minute during a vital team fight for control of the Dragons. This phase of the game clearly turned to Solari’s advantage, who not only racked up numerous kills, but also the objective, before capturing Nashor shortly after. Taking advantage of his advantage, Solari quickly took the initiative to speed up the game, achieving significant success in the KCorp base. With momentum in his favor, Solari carried his act to the end, securing a convincing win just 27 minutes into the game.

The day concluded with a clash between AEGIS and Vitality.Bee, the two teams engaged in a battle at the bottom of the rankings, making this match an important one. The laning phase was competitive, but Vitality managed to stand out slightly, gaining an advantage in terms of gold. In the 16th minute, a turning point came when Vitality won a topside teamfight. Despite some confusion in the execution, this victory allowed him to increase his lead. After that, the game stabilized somewhat. However, just before the 25th minute, Vitality made a decisive move by securing Nashor, giving them a valuable opportunity to increase their pressure on the AEGIS base. Armed with a buff, Vitality launched a major assault on the AEGIS base, significantly increasing his lead in terms of gold. AEGIS, however, did not give up without a fight, managing to remove the life force on its first try. Despite their defensive efforts, in the 33rd minute, Vitality finally managed to win the final teamfight to seal their victory in this meeting. With this victory, Vitality.Bee is relaunching itself in this Spring Split, pushing AEGIS a little further into the crisis.

Results and Schedule for Week 7 of the LFL

28 February Wednesday



finish South team Team GO Group stage

finish BDS Academy Game word Group stage

finish BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows Group stage

finish Solari Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Aegis life force.fly Group stage

29 February Thursday



finish life force.fly BK ROG Esports Group stage

finish Team GO Game word Group stage

finish Aegis Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari BDS Academy Group stage

finish Gentle fellows South team Group stage

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings