GTA 6 fans are already convinced that the game will score 100 on Metacritic

GTA VI Fans are ready for a big drop when the game starts, but few seem to care. With all the hopes that certain features will be included, fans are now confident that the game will score big on Metacritic.

Not that such praise is unlikely, but how rare it is for Metacritic to give a score of 100. But that doesn’t dampen fans’ optimism, one fan wonders GTA VI Rockstar Games would be the title that set this precedent.

The OP believes that “the chances are really high” because the new GTA will rely on Opus”. RDR2”, a game that earned a healthy and impressive score of 97. With players convinced that the next GTA will be the “greatest game ever,” such expectations leave little room for disappointment. Yet it is still hidden.

We must remind everyone Star FieldThis is a swift and brutal fall from grace…?

This unfounded certainty comes at a time when the fandom is thrown into a frenzy GTA VI Soundtrack Leaked on Spotify; Undoubtedly adds to the hype. With each new piece of information, even if proven wrong, the fandom sinks deeper into a mass of over-enthusiasm.

But let’s not ignore the facts, one of them is that PlayStation 5 players will need to upgrade their console to get the best experience. Additionally, many PC gamers will be left out of the game’s initial launch, leaving them with no choice but to wait or buy a console.

For all the positives around GTA VI, many potential negative aspects are ignored as the hype builds. Not that we wanted to GTA VI A score below 100 – this match will be as tough as we all hope. However, we are also painfully aware of how simple games can fail.