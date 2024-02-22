“Joker from Florida” demands five million dollars from the publisher of the game

Convinced to have inspired one of the characters seen in the trailer, Lawrence Sullivan threatens Take-Two with legal action.

“Florida’s Joker” doesn’t ring. So sure to inspire a character seen in the trailer Grand Theft Auto 6His real name is Lawrence Sullivan, who is now seeking five million dollars from Take-Two, the game’s publisher, for using his image, under penalty of taking legal action.

In this video addressed to the game’s publishers, the ex-prisoner delivers a “final warning” to the studio behind Saga. GTA.

“I want five lakhs”

“We sent you a letter, we didn’t get a response. If I don’t get a response by my birthday, which is January 11, we will take legal action. I want five million dollars. I’m being harassed everywhere I go. : At the airport, on the street, people call me the ‘Joker of the United States’. GTAGo to Take-Two, talk to your dad, Rockstar and give me my money”, he says in his video relayed by the X account (formerly Twitter).

When the trailer was released in early December, Laurence Sullivan had already reacted in a video published on the social network TikTok. He then called the game’s publishers saying “GTAWe need to talk.” His TikTok account was created shortly after the trailer was released GTA 6, And most of the videos out there are related to gaming.

If his desire to try to take legal action against the publisher goes through, he won’t be the first for Take-Two. while leaving Grand Theft Auto 5, in an earlier episode of Saga, actress Lindsay Lohan sued Take-Two over a character who was loosely inspired by her image. A case won by the publisher, a New York court dismissed the complaint.

As a reminder, the game Grand Theft Auto 6The trailer, whose trailer broke the record for views on YouTube, is scheduled for release in 2025.