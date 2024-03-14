Fortnite: An American TV star wants a skin with his image!

On TikTok, Dr. Phil, an American TV star, has hinted that he wants to have a skin featuring his image on Fortnite.

In a TikTok video, a certain Dr. Phil, a flagship American TV character, approached Epic Games teams to get his skin in Fortnite. In any case, it’s an idea that many internet users liked. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Fortnite: The game with multiple successes

Launched nearly ten years ago, Fortnite continues to ride the wave of success! And all this glory, a video game from Epic Games It is thanks to its famous Battle Royale. At the same time, there is something!

Over the years, Fortnite teams have worked hard to provide high-quality content to its community. Thus, numerous collaborations have emerged. Series, movies, anime and even brands Gamers have landed on the most iconic island ever. That’s cool!

But that’s not all! Fortnite players also had a chance To play as their favorite star in Battle Royale. Many stars are associated with the world of video games. Among them, we can cite LeBron James, Eminem Or even Lady Gaga. Just bright!

In this regard, the last one below appeared very recently. It was As part of the Fortnite Festival, a game mode dedicated to music. So the players were able to get Singer’s skin and related items. Pretty cool, right?

This arrival in Fortnite is the envy of some. This is the caseAn American TV star who wants to have the same skin. MCE TV tells you more!

@drphil Meet me at Rebel’s Roost to discuss @Fortnite official details. #fortnite #gaming #pcgaming #epicgames ♬ Original Voice – BORT

Dr. Phil, an American TV star, asks for his skin

A new celebrity coming to Fortnite soon? Although it is still far from complete, Her request will go all over the world !

In a video posted on TikTok, the former psychologist, who is known for her looks The Oprah Winfrey Show In the late 1990s, Fortnite teams were asked, What must he do to get his skin in the video game. “What should I do to keep my own skin? Eminem has three »He declared before explaining that he also spins “like a cat”.

On the web, counters are freaking out over this clip! Indeed, Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGrath, Collected over 924,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Not bad! And there are many internet users who want this dream to come true. “I’ll buy Dr. Phil Skin”, can we read in the comment area. A message that has received 54,000 likes. The interest is so present!

Is Fortnite Dr. Will respond favorably to Phil’s request? Only the future will tell us !

But in the meantime, the American presenter has undoubtedly taken his first steps The world of Greek mythology, imagined by Fortnite. Baptized “Legends and Mortals”, This new season started on March 8. No one doubts that Dr. Phil, like players around the world, enjoyed exploring every corner of the map.