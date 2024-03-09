League of Legends – LFL: In the GO and BK ROG play-offs, BDSA defeated Karmine

This Thursday is the 16th day of the French league League of Legends. Despite losing to Vitality B, Team GO qualified for the play-offs. Solari and Vitality B ended their week with two victories and continued their climb towards the top 6. BDSA took first place beating Carmine Corp Blue, who would finish second.

Only two matches and two places remain for the play-offs of the French league. League of Legends. Despite its latest loss this Thursday against Vitality B, Team GO qualified for the elimination stages of the LFL Spring Segment. Red Storm joins BDS Academy, Carmine Corp Blue and… BK ROG, who also earned their Sesame by defeating Gameword.

This meeting also started on the 16th day. Pierre “Steelback” Medjaldi’s team had no choice but to win to stay confident in the play-offs. But despite a few mistakes early in the game, the BK ROG players put up a better five this time around Team battles, especially with Jae-hoon “Hans Samdy” Lee firmly in place on his Ezreal. The financial advantage and better structure allowed the finalists of the last exercise to finally secure their place for the next stage after several weeks of ups and downs. It will now take a miracle for GameWord, who must win their two matches next week against Aegis and KCB, but also hope for a loss to their direct rivals. The chances are slim, very slim, as the collective currently has a 1.37% chance of reclaiming the last spot among the top 6 qualifiers.

Vitality Bee and Solari in 2-0

The second match of the evening between Vitality B and GO therefore turned to Abiles’ advantage and quickly became lively. Red Storm got first blood during the 4v4 botlane but didn’t flip the vitality. In the rest of the action, Paul “Stand” Lardin’s Alistair and Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek’s Volibear held on. fighting For Hwei Mateusz “Czajek” Czajka, who then put in the winning combo to collect the hat trick. This phase of the game was crucial and decisive for the rest of the match. Afterwards, the Bees were to come out last, bringing down GO with just over 9,000 gold. Vitality continues to shine and secure a fourth consecutive victory.

For its part, Solari had to break Team du Sud’s winning streak to stay in a favorable position in the race for the play-offs. No easy feat as the Wave has beaten four teams in its path in the last two weeks and has once again been in the race for the top 6. The team of friends was able to trust Solari and especially his excellent collective performance. Its mid/jungle duo Nicolas “Deke” Gavron-Edgarus “Ekas” Strazdauskas. The Jungler, like the previous day against GameWord, worked perfectly in the shadows. Despite his minor “misclick” mistake in the middle of the game, Sado confirms that he is one of the best midlaners in the league.

BDSA is far ahead

The stakes of the week’s match between the two headliners of the league, already qualified for the play-offs, were above all: a victory for Carmine Corp could resume the race for first place in the regular season, BDS Academy confirmed its leadership position with success. It was necessary to wait Team fight Final on Ancestral Dragon (3rd) after the 47th minute so BDSA could finally get over the Blue Wall and claim their 10th straight win. So the fate of the first two LFL teams is sealed in terms of this first part of the spring division: BDSA will be first, Carmine Corp Blue will be second. Both teams also qualified for the EMEA Masters play-in minimum.

The conclusion of this Gentle Mates and Aegis evening was critical to the formation of Lucas “Squeezy” Hochardt, Corentin “Gotaga” Hussain, and Kevin “Brox” George. M8 has lost its luster since the LFL days and suffered a string of defeats. A loss to the Aegis, in total misery since February 1, would be terribly worrying. Early in the game, The Shield held a slight advantage and had the cards in hand to win this match. But in the 22nd minute, M8 smartly recovered Nashor to start any hope of a comeback. The game swung completely in favor of the gentle mats when his Jungler, Aslan “White” Penglows, managed to steal the second pass of the game. M8 took the opportunity to finish off two opponents, only to have to advance to the opposing Nexus and end the game before the players could revive. Badly off to a good start, the play-off race isn’t quite over for the M8.