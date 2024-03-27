Roblox Funky Friday: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Become a rap star in Funky Friday, a rhythm game on Roblox inspired by Friday Night Funkin’. Compete against your friends or players around the world by following the arrows scrolling on the screen and singing along to the rhythm of the songs. Just sing and chain combos to win!

Active Redeem Codes (March 27, 2024)

where updated??

Funkymillion

19 dollars

1 Bilchis

1 Milfav

1YEARFUNKY

1 YEARSCOOP

Spookymic

Tembubrushisback

2v2!!

9keyshere

100kactive

100M

250M

CHEIZEDTOMITU

Half a billion

Million likes

SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON

XMAS2021

How to use redeem codes?

Visit Funky Friday Game

Then click on the Twitter icon at the top of the screen.

Enter the redeem code in the field provided.

Click on “Redeem”.

The code is activated and the rewards are added to your account!

Funky Friday: A Global Success!

Since its release in 2021, Funky Friday has become one of the most popular games on Roblox. Its combination of rhythmic gameplay, catchy songs and fun characters has won millions of players around the world.

The game is accessible to everyone, regardless of your skill level. Beginners can easily learn the basics of gameplay, while more experienced players can tackle more difficult challenges. Funky Friday is a social game that lets you meet new friends and share your passion for music.

Make sure you enter each code correctly, respecting upper and lower case letters. Redeem codes are valid for a limited time, so don’t delay in using them. You can find new redeem codes on social networks. Free codes exclusive to Roblox game mods are a great way to stay free to play against your friends and rivals and enjoy small perks!