Fortnite and Nike team up again for Airforia Volume 2

Leaker iFireMonkey sparked excitement in the Fortnite community by announcing the possible return of a collaboration with Nike. This leak suggests a popular collaboration between Fortnite And Nike The aptly named Airphoria returns with Volume 2. The partnership promises a new wave of Nike-themed cosmetics, game modes, and more, arriving in time for Fortnite’s v29.10 update on March 26th, 2024.

©Fortnite

This is not the first time these two titans have joined forces. In 2023, Fortnite and Nike delivered a collection of well-received cosmetics, as well as a dedicated creative map that captivated the community. The upcoming Airforia Volume 2 looks to build on that success, injecting a new dose of sneakerhead culture into the ever-evolving Fortnite universe.

Details of collaboration Provided by the popular Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey. The leak comes from an Instagram clip posted by Twitch streamer Jalon, which features a pair of Air Max DNS received as part of a Nike partnership promoting the sneaker launch and AirForia Volume 2 event.

A hidden gem in the Air Max DN’s packaging – a booklet – provides players with a glimpse of what to expect. The brochure mentions the addition of multiple game modes, outfits, emotes and a variety of cosmetics to the Fortnite experience. The event, focused on the launch of the next generation of Nike’s Air technology, is set to launch alongside the v29.10 update, fitting seamlessly into the new season.

The prospect of a new collaboration with Nike has Fortnite fans giddy. Cosmetics from previous partnerships were extremely successful, and a dedicated creative map provided the community with endless entertainment. Players who participated in the original event were also given free Air Max 1 ’86 back bling, hinting at the same cosmetic goodies this time around.

While the highly anticipated Avatar crossover seems to have been pushed back, Epic Games has once again surprised the community with the return of the Airforia event. This unexpected collaboration promises to excite both sneakerheads and Fortnite alike, offering a unique blend of fashion and gameplay within the ever-popular battle royale.