The new trailer already takes the excitement to insane levels

Excitement levels were off the charts before the first GTA VI trailer was released and it looks like fans aren’t ready to calm down. Although we don’t know when the second trailer will be revealed, fans are already super excited about it.

I doubt anyone reading this will be surprised.

An oh-so-eager fan took to Reddit to share a creation of what a GTA VI trailer 2 notification would look like, asking, “How far are we from reality?” » The OP also speculated that a second trailer must be in the works since Rockstar Games labeled the trailer “GTA VI 1”, hinting that a second trailer will be released.

Did we notice how the “boycott” of GTA Online, all the rage, has disappeared in the face of a possible new trailer? It’s amazing what the lure of a highly anticipated game can do to our theories.

From this simple question, several comments poured in, with one player suggesting that the next trailer will be released in July 2024, before joking that it should be banned if it doesn’t happen in the proposed time frame.

» Well, if you take Rockstar’s definition of ‘soon’ (after the first leaks), it could mean a year, so you could be banned. » We’re inclined to agree – as far as action goes, Rockstar is known for taking its time, especially when it comes to GTA.

However, with the game slated for 2025, it makes sense that Rockstar would unveil another trailer sometime in 2024, though it hardly needs one. As Michael’s actor in GTA V once said, it would be “the greatest game ever” without the help of marketing; How impatient everyone is. Even people who haven’t played it are eager to see if it lives up to expectations!

So, let’s all get our calendars and mark the date when we think the next trailer will be released. Then, once it actually arrives, we can compare notes.