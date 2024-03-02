Entertainment

Ladies, this face shape makes you especially beautiful

    What do Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry have in common? Apart from the fact that these three are world famous, they also have a specific face shape, which makes them uniquely beautiful, according to a study.

    Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry have one thing in common: they’re beautiful women. And according to science, one detail in particular explains why.

    A scientific study comparing facial shapes

    For this study, Turkish scientists showed 172 men identical female faces. The only difference between the five photos: the shape of the face. The men were asked to rate each face on a scale of one to ten: with a score of 1 being a “very unattractive” face and a score of 10 being a “very attractive” face.

    The researchers then calculated the average score obtained by each face. Results: Heart-shaped faces scored the highest, averaging 5.3 out of 10.

    Heart shaped face, most attractive for men

    According to the findings of this work, a face with a heart-shaped face, broad cheekbones and a pointed chin will be the most attractive female face to men.

    According to experts, this shape will give the face a smooth and curvaceous look while high cheekbones will help rejuvenate the face for a long time.

    So it’s usually the face shape of stars like Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o or Halle Berry. The second most requested face shape by men is oval, with a score of 4.5. This suits faces like Rihanna or Cameron Diaz. Opposite, in the last position, comes a square-shaped face with a score of 4.06.

