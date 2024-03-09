Entertainment

J. Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj’s most popular songs

The Dreamville Festival will be held April 6-7 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Raised in Fayetteville and attended Terry Sanford High School, J. This is the fourth year of the largest artist-led festival led by Cole.

The lineup for this year’s festival was released on Thursday, and while fans will no doubt recognize names like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and SZA, you might not be familiar with every name on the list. We’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits from this year’s lineup, in the words of Jimmy Dillard, founder of Let’s Kick It 295:

JID performs on the Grande Stage of the Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Detroit.

JID

His viral hit “Surround Sound” garnered 55.6. Million views on TikTok. Other hits included “Workin’ Out,” “Of Da Zoinkis” and “Stick.”

Lil Yachty performs on the American Express Stage during week two, day three of Austin City Limits at Zilker Park, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Lil Yachty

Aside from hosting his “A Safe Place Podcast,” the Atlanta rapper is known for songs like “The Secret Recipe,” “Poland,” “One Night” and “Minnesota” with J.Cole.

Schoolboy Q performs at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7, 2019.

Schoolboy Q

The LA rapper and avid golfer has released hits like “Studio,” “Man of the Year” and “Collard Greens” under the TDE imprint, the same label as headliner SZA.

Sexy Red performs at Rev's Eagles Ballroom on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in Milwaukee.

Sexy red

The St. Louis rapper recently gave birth while shooting the video for Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” after performing songs like “Pound Town” and “Skyy.”

Jeremih performs during the Essence Festival on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans.

Jeremiah

Before joining Cole on his 2014 Forest Hills Drive Tour, the crooner performed hits such as “Birthday Sex”, “Planes with Cole” and “Down on Me”.

Earthgang performs at the Dreamville Festival on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

Arthgang

Dreamville signees Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot have released songs like “Sacrifice,” “Waterboys,” “Baptize,” and “Friday.”

Tizo Touchdown performs at Value City Area in Columbus, Oh., on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Teezo touchdown

Decked out in nails, the Beaumont, Texas, artist’s hits, such as “Impossible,” “Familiarity” and “I’m Just a Fan,” earned him a spot on this year’s lineup.

we

The Ghanaian-American artist recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk series performing her hits “Sad Girls Love Money” and “Angels in Tibet.”

Lute performs at the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Lute

Also known as Goldmouf, the Charlotte native and Dreamville signee can be heard on songs like “Under the Sun” w/ Cole & Dababy, “Still Slummin” and “GED (Gettin’ Every Dollar).

Luh Tyler opens for NLE Chopa on February 15th, 2024 at the IU Auditorium

Luh Taylor

The 18-year-old Florida native made a name for himself with songs like “Change My Ways,” “Law & Order” and “Back Flippin’.”

Vinyl opens for BoB at Music Hall during Domani Harris "The Elements Tour" on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Domani

As the son of Atlanta rap legend TI, he has made a name for himself with songs like “Forever Lasting” with Sadie Hendrix and DC Young Fly and “Henny & Crystals”.

February 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA performed during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA Today

SZA

The TDE signee is known for her hits like “Snooze,” “The Weekend,” “Good Days” and “Broken Clocks.”

Chris Brown will headline the first day of Dreamville Festival.

Chris Brown

Since releasing his first single “Run It” in 2005, Brown has dropped hits such as “Sensational”, “Under the Influence”, “Loyal” and “No Guidance” with last year’s headliner Drake.

Rema

The Afrobeats artist is known for his appearances on “Calm Down,” “Soundgasm,” “Dumebi” and Victony’s “Soweto.”

Southern rap legend Jeezy headlines the 'Jeezy & Friends' show at the Crown Coliseum on Saturday, November 25, 2023. She was joined by Louisiana icon Webby, female rap pioneer Trina and newcomer SleazyWorld Go.

Jeezy

The Atlanta rap legend and writer has numerous hits including “And Then What,” “Go Crazy,” “Standing Ovation” and “Way to Gone.”

R&B singer Monica in the video for PINK

Monica

The R&B songstress began her career in her teenage years with smash hits like “The Boy Is Mine,” “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem),” “You Should’ve Known” and “Angel” with Brandy.

Rae Sremmard's Sway Lee performs at the Outdoor Theater during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.

Rai Sremmurd

Signed to Ear Drummers (with the group’s name written on the back), the duo produced hits such as “No Flex Zone,” “No Type” and “Black Beatles” with Gucci Mane.

Bass performs at Dreamville Festival on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

below

The Sudanese Dreamville OG is known for songs like “The Jackie” with Cole and Lil TJ, “Tribe” with Cole and “Passport Bros.”

Muni Long will perform on the second day of the Dreamville festival.

Muni.Lan

Her newest hit “Made for Me” can be heard playing everywhere along with her song “Kalak and Kalak”.

Cause performs during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Raleigh.

Cause

LA native and Dreamville signee Rob J. Cole is known for his hit song “Lambotruck” and other hits like “1993” and “Knock Tha Hustle”.

Omen performs at the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

the omen

The Chicago MC was featured on the track “Talk To Me” with Ari Lennox off the Creed III soundtrack and is best known for his hit “Elephant Eyes”.

Tiacorin

The Winston-Salem native and Interscope signee is known for his songs “Freaky T,” “Yung Joke” and “Lotto (Part 2).”

