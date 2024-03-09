J. Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj’s most popular songs

The Dreamville Festival will be held April 6-7 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Raised in Fayetteville and attended Terry Sanford High School, J. This is the fourth year of the largest artist-led festival led by Cole.

The lineup for this year’s festival was released on Thursday, and while fans will no doubt recognize names like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and SZA, you might not be familiar with every name on the list. We’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits from this year’s lineup, in the words of Jimmy Dillard, founder of Let’s Kick It 295:

JID

His viral hit “Surround Sound” garnered 55.6. Million views on TikTok. Other hits included “Workin’ Out,” “Of Da Zoinkis” and “Stick.”

Lil Yachty

Aside from hosting his “A Safe Place Podcast,” the Atlanta rapper is known for songs like “The Secret Recipe,” “Poland,” “One Night” and “Minnesota” with J.Cole.

Schoolboy Q

The LA rapper and avid golfer has released hits like “Studio,” “Man of the Year” and “Collard Greens” under the TDE imprint, the same label as headliner SZA.

Sexy red

The St. Louis rapper recently gave birth while shooting the video for Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” after performing songs like “Pound Town” and “Skyy.”

Jeremiah

Before joining Cole on his 2014 Forest Hills Drive Tour, the crooner performed hits such as “Birthday Sex”, “Planes with Cole” and “Down on Me”.

Arthgang

Dreamville signees Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot have released songs like “Sacrifice,” “Waterboys,” “Baptize,” and “Friday.”

Teezo touchdown

Decked out in nails, the Beaumont, Texas, artist’s hits, such as “Impossible,” “Familiarity” and “I’m Just a Fan,” earned him a spot on this year’s lineup.

we

The Ghanaian-American artist recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk series performing her hits “Sad Girls Love Money” and “Angels in Tibet.”

Lute

Also known as Goldmouf, the Charlotte native and Dreamville signee can be heard on songs like “Under the Sun” w/ Cole & Dababy, “Still Slummin” and “GED (Gettin’ Every Dollar).

Luh Taylor

The 18-year-old Florida native made a name for himself with songs like “Change My Ways,” “Law & Order” and “Back Flippin’.”

Domani

As the son of Atlanta rap legend TI, he has made a name for himself with songs like “Forever Lasting” with Sadie Hendrix and DC Young Fly and “Henny & Crystals”.

SZA

The TDE signee is known for her hits like “Snooze,” “The Weekend,” “Good Days” and “Broken Clocks.”

Chris Brown

Since releasing his first single “Run It” in 2005, Brown has dropped hits such as “Sensational”, “Under the Influence”, “Loyal” and “No Guidance” with last year’s headliner Drake.

Rema

The Afrobeats artist is known for his appearances on “Calm Down,” “Soundgasm,” “Dumebi” and Victony’s “Soweto.”

Jeezy

The Atlanta rap legend and writer has numerous hits including “And Then What,” “Go Crazy,” “Standing Ovation” and “Way to Gone.”

Monica

The R&B songstress began her career in her teenage years with smash hits like “The Boy Is Mine,” “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem),” “You Should’ve Known” and “Angel” with Brandy.

Rai Sremmurd

Signed to Ear Drummers (with the group’s name written on the back), the duo produced hits such as “No Flex Zone,” “No Type” and “Black Beatles” with Gucci Mane.

below

The Sudanese Dreamville OG is known for songs like “The Jackie” with Cole and Lil TJ, “Tribe” with Cole and “Passport Bros.”

Muni.Lan

Her newest hit “Made for Me” can be heard playing everywhere along with her song “Kalak and Kalak”.

Cause

LA native and Dreamville signee Rob J. Cole is known for his hit song “Lambotruck” and other hits like “1993” and “Knock Tha Hustle”.

the omen

The Chicago MC was featured on the track “Talk To Me” with Ari Lennox off the Creed III soundtrack and is best known for his hit “Elephant Eyes”.

Tiacorin

The Winston-Salem native and Interscope signee is known for his songs “Freaky T,” “Yung Joke” and “Lotto (Part 2).”

Chase Shakur

After signing to Def Jam Recordings, the East Atlanta R&B artist released hits such as “You’re So Beautiful,” “Too Far Close,” “x’s n o’s.”

J. Coll

The Dreamville visionary and Fayetteville native is known for hits like “Power Trip,” “Middle Child” and Drake’s “First Person Shooter.”

Nicki Minaj

Known for hits like “Everybody,” “Moment for Life,” “Your Love” and “Anaconda” with Lil Uzi Vert, the first female artist on Queens MC and Lil Wayne’s Young Money.

Last year, Drake brought the “pack,” so you never know what’s going to happen this year. Get your tickets now at dreamvillefest.com. Salute to Cole, Dreamville and every activist who is getting active. the peace

Rakim “Kim” Jones is a community attorney and father of three in the Shaw Road/Bonnie Doon area of ​​Fayetteville. He can be contacted at keemj45@gmail.com