Entertainment

“So hard for him”, breaks the silence of his loved ones

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

For almost a year, Rumors of infidelity on the part of Benjamin Millepied Regular headlines are made in the media. Rumors that also foreshadow the tension between the couple that the choreographer then formed with Natalie Portman, as explained people. The actress also stopped wearing her wedding ring, a gesture that fueled the rumours. It was last July The actress officially filed for divorce, which was set last month in France, the country of residence of the actress and her ex-husband, as well as their two children, Alef, 12, and Amalia, 7. If the media regularly mentions marital problems for almost a year, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied always Especially knew how to be discreet About his personal life. However, a source close to the couple said people K This separation was “Very difficult“For an actress. “At first it was very difficult for him, but his friends united around him and helped him out of this crisis.“The source also explained that Natalie Portman is dating.”A really difficult and painful year, but she got stronger and found joy in her family, her friends and her work

For Natalie Portman, the priority remains the well-being of children

Despite the stress they may face, Natalie Portman and Benjamin (…)

Read more on Closer

March 10 New Moon: These three signs will see a weight disappear from their shoulders
Which oils contain collagen?
One bite of chicken curry kills him
Diet: These foods that we cannot swallow promote weight loss
Parrot fever: why this infectious disease, which has already killed 5 people in Europe, worries the authorities

(TagsToTranslate)Natalie Portman

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock’s Crazy Scene Involving Channing Tatum’s Naked Butt Gets 10/10 Rating From Survival Expert

January 10, 2024

Dua Lipa Shocks Internet Users With Her New Crazy Performance (VIDEO)

21 hours ago

Memory Review: Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard rise above the fictional misery of this film

2 weeks ago

Glitter Magazine | Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton Star in Todd Solondz’s Upcoming ‘Love Child’

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button