Photo – Angelina Jolie changes her head and goes blonde

From his first step into cinema at the age of 18, Angelina Jolie’s beauty has never stopped being talked about. Clear eyes, juicy mouth, high cheekbones, huge mane, her charm leaves no one indifferent. beside the hair, The actress made brown her signature colour. Sometimes a long braid is tied Lara Croft: Tomb RaiderSometimes brush over in Hollywood red carpetAngelina Jolie’s brown mane has become her trademark.

However, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Recently picked up a new color. Photographed leaving her brand’s boutique Jolly Workshop Angelina Jolie showed up in New York on February 21 Blonde blonde balayage on long hair. A color that suits her perfectly and which she has already worn in the past. But a trendy color that shows there’s no season to play chic and shiny blonde. When it comes to style, celebrities choose Dry blow with tips turned inwards. Looks reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston!

Angelina Jolie and blonde hair

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie has fallen for the golden hue. As a reminder, for film purposes Eternal Released in theaters on November 3, 2021, The actress appeared with long platinum blonde hair. It was enough to move the web and find it unrecognizable.

Same observation for filming purposes come away In 2018. At that time, Angelina Jolie was wearing Blonde blonde hair tied in a voluminous bun. He also had to relax his mane in 2008 for the needs of the film Salt Ash with golden color.

