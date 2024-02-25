Michael Keaton didn’t want CGI in Beetlejuice 2 for more fun

“It had to look handmade,” explains the actor.

Prepare to laugh in fear because Michael Keaton In is soon back in his role as a crazed monster BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceA sequel to the cult film by Tim Burton. Director ofEdward Scissorhands She is still at the helm of this new opus and finds her new favorite actress Jenna OrtegaWhich he was already directing in his series Wednesday.

In an interview with the magazine people, Michael Keaton He explained the importance of limiting digital special effects as much as possible BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice : “I was not at all interested in doing something where there was a lot of technology. It declares. He adds that it is an element on which Burton And he decided “From the beginning, if we did it over again.“

First poster and title for the sequel to Beetlejuice

“It was a handmade look”, he sums up. With the increasing influx of blockbusters, made almost entirely on blue or green backgrounds, the return of old-school VFX craftsmanship is becoming a popular commodity among movie buffs and old-school artists alike. Ketone :

“What fun it was to see someone in the corner holding something for you, See and tell everyone in less headspaceThese are the people who make these things work, who try to make things right.”

“When you can do it again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending someone is right next to you, that’s a huge boost!“





Artificial flavor well done! maybe BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Its success is attributed to this importance given to craftsmanship. But what will make the film charming above all else will be its casting that brings together old stars and new recruits: Michael Keaton is with Catherine O’HaraAlready present in the first opus, reprising the role of Delia Dietz, as well Winona Ryder The 1988 film stars Lydia Dietz as an adult while still a goth teenager.

William Defoe And Monica Bellucci This adds to an already impressive list, and to top it all off, she’s the young muse of Burtonverse. Jenna Ortega J will add a new addition to the Dietz clan, Astrid, Lydia’s daughter and Delia’s granddaughter. “It’s just a lot of fun”, assures Ketone About this sequel. BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Releasing in theaters on September 11, 2024.

