Kylian Mbappé and PSG dominate the Ligue 1 salary rankings, according to “L’Équipe” list

Damien Meyer / AFP Damien Meyer / AFP Kylian Mbappé and his PSG teammates top the ranking of the highest-paid players in Ligue 1, it was announced on Thursday March 21 by L’Equipe.

Football – It crushes Ligue 1 with twelve points already on the ground and the title is already promised. But at the economic level, it is more significant. Paris Saint-Germain has no equivalent in France and this revelation by Thursday March 21 team Player salaries in the Championship are the latest shocking proof of this.

Even after the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar last summer, the ten highest-paid footballers in Ligue 1 are all from the capital club. Even better, 13 of the 15 players who hit the most are from Qatar-owned clubs.

It will not surprise anyone to know that Kylian Mbappé is at the top of the rankings, at heights that make one dizzy. team Warning that these are only estimates, but the amount of the salary of the best French player has already filtered out: according to the sports daily it comes to six million euros. This is five times more than any other player in Ligue 1. And accordingly teamThis is almost three times more than any other player in Europe, with Englishman Harry Kane earning €2.1 million per month for Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang and Ben Yedder, among others first

Four players worth more than a million a month follow: Ousmane Dembele, Brazil captain Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez and defender Milan Skriniar. Even Keylor Navas and Lewin Kurzawa, who have played very few matches this season, earn more than 500,000 euros per month.

To find traces of clubs other than the most successful in the Championship’s history, you have to dig deeper into the top 20. Three of them are, As you can see in the infographic below : Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (650,000 euros per month) with Olympique de Marseille, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Joaquin Correa and Jordan Veretout (450,000 euros), Wissam Ben Yedder’s AS Monaco (650,000 and Alexandre’s 5000000 euros and Maalexandris 000 euros).

Reading this content may place cookies by the third-party operator that hosts them. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you want to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

team It also states that “ Of the 12 most “modest” clubs in the Championship, only three players pass the 200,000 euro monthly mark. ” These are Nantes Moussa Sissoko (310,000 euros) and Lensois Bryce Samba and Elie Wahi (210,000 euros).

And what about the coach? No wonder. Luis Enrique’s salary is estimated to be 923,250 euros per month team, or four times more than Adi Hütter in Monaco (250,000 euros). Patrick Vieira (Strasbourg) and Paulo Fonseca (Lille) are third on the podium with 220,000 euros.

See also on The HuffPost: