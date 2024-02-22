Football – PSG – Real Madrid

PSG: €220M jackpot confirmed for Mbappé!

Published on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 pm



On Tuesday 13 February, Kylian Mbappé announced his decision to leave PSG to Nasser El-Khelafi. So the Parisian striker will experience the third stop in his career, and he is edging closer to signing for Real Madrid. If the Spanish club will not pay compensation for this transfer, Mbappé should receive the jackpot in Spain.

The PSG Did he lose big? With the season in full swing, Paris managers as well as the entire workforce are aware of the impending departure. Kylian Mbappé. Number 7 was the first to announce his decision to the President Nasser al-Khelafi (Tuesday 13 February), then to his teammates (Friday 16).

It’s hot for Mbappé at Real Madrid

For several weeks, Kylian Mbappé negotiate with Real Madrid. This Tuesday, le10sport.com reveals to you that the striker PSG There were three offers (Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool), but logically signs in favor of Merengue . This Thursday, Sports Zone Shows that the discussions between the clans are going on in a very positive way Mbappé And Real Madrid. The Spanish club will also be willing to give 70% of the player’s image rights, which is quite unusual. Real Madrid.

€220M for Mbappé in Madrid