Sports

Juventus confirmed participation in the Club World Cup in 2025

Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read

This is the new competition long awaited by fans around the world. The new version of the Club World Cup will come into effect from 2025 and will be held in the United States from June 15 to July 13. This will be the first edition to be contested by 32 clubs from six continental confederations. The qualification system for UEFA zones is as follows: the last four winners of the main club competitions and additional teams selected according to their position in the confederation’s club rankings over a four-year period. This Tuesday evening, Juventus validated his ticket.

After the rest of this announcement

“Congratulations to Juventus for qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Following Napoli’s Champions League exit, Juventus are now guaranteed a place via the European Rankings and become the 10th European team to qualify for the tournament., the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on its network. So the Old Lady join Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.

Pub. The
Update

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Justine Bresaz-Bouchet, Biathlon Star: Victory With a Sweet, Rare First Name Just 1 Year After Her Daughter’s Birth

3 weeks ago

Mbappé confuses PSG players

January 21, 2024

XV of France – Information Midol. Gregory Alldrit to the package against Italy, Emmanuel Mefau and Thibaud Flement too?

February 11, 2024

Oro Verde brings Honduras’ World Cup player out of retirement

January 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button