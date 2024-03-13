Juventus confirmed participation in the Club World Cup in 2025

This is the new competition long awaited by fans around the world. The new version of the Club World Cup will come into effect from 2025 and will be held in the United States from June 15 to July 13. This will be the first edition to be contested by 32 clubs from six continental confederations. The qualification system for UEFA zones is as follows: the last four winners of the main club competitions and additional teams selected according to their position in the confederation’s club rankings over a four-year period. This Tuesday evening, Juventus validated his ticket.

“Congratulations to Juventus for qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Following Napoli’s Champions League exit, Juventus are now guaranteed a place via the European Rankings and become the 10th European team to qualify for the tournament., the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on its network. So the Old Lady join Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.