Jean-Louis Gasset can already change his tactical system

Jean-Louis Gasset’s command got off to a good start at OM. Foshans secured their ticket to the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a winner against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) and will face Marcelino’s Villarreal on this occasion. But before that, OM return to Ligue 1 and tomorrow against Montpellier. Even new Olympian coaches will have to change their eleven or even their system for this meeting.

Indeed, full-back Jonathan Kloss (31 years) has been suspended for this match. And while Jean-Louis Gasset opted to revert to a 3-5-2 for his first match, he could change his pattern, as recalled Provence. Because in addition to the French international, the 70-year-old technician will be without Amir Murillo (28), who has been in the infirmary for several weeks. Thus, he could revert to a scheme with four defenders, with Chancel Mbemba lined up in the right-back position or even Bamo Mete. A new headache for Jean-Louis Gasset and his staff.

