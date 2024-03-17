Key role of microbes

Facing the growing challenge of climate change, a recent study led by researchers at the University of Arizona and Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a facility of the United States Department of Energy, sheds light on the resilience strategies of tropical plants. Their ability to maintain specific relationships with soil microbesExtreme climatic conditions can revolutionize our approach to managing plant health, even in times of drought.

Important interactions between plants and microbes

The study looked at how three tropical plants interacted with microbes present in the rhizosphere, this layer of soil affected by plant roots, in terms of water stress. The results show that, despite the drought, These plants manage to maintain specific associations with specific microbesHighlighting previously unknown levels of resilience.

A promising prospect for agriculture and ecology

The discovery opens up promising possibilities for the use of plant-associated microbes to help them better resist drought conditions. It also provides a better understanding of strategies to be developed to prepare ecosystems and agriculture for drought-related impacts, in the context of climate change.

Towards a new era of plant resilience

The implication of these unique interactions between plants and microbes could be a game changer in the field of plant biotechnology. By identifying and exploiting these microbial associations, it will be possible to improve plant performance under water stress, thus providing a new avenue. Strengthening the resilience of tropical ecosystems and agricultural productivity to meet current environmental challenges.

A step forward towards adaptation to climate change

This study highlights the critical importance of plant-microbe interactions in the ability of ecosystems to cope with environmental changes. By deepening our understanding of these dynamics, we can develop more effective strategies to support plant health in a rapidly changing world marked by increased incidence of drought. The future of agriculture and ecosystem conservation may well rest on the shoulders of the subtle, yet powerful, soil microbes..

Source : https://www.emsl.pnnl.gov/news/how-tropical-plants-beat-drought-special-root-tricks