It’s the final stretch, find the final offers

It is the home stretch of the Amazon Spring Flash Sales. The e-commerce site offers offers on numerous products, with discount percentages often exceeding 60%. Find the best offers on hi-tech products here.

Amazon’s Spring Flash Sale began on Wednesday, March 20 and continues through Monday, March 25, 2024. For about a week, you will have the opportunity to save significantly on a wide selection of products.

We have taken a look at the offers available. Some products are subject to interesting discounts like Black Friday a few months ago. Products from Amazon and its subsidiaries are obviously in the spotlight: Echo speakerThe Fire TV StickSafety equipment wink And Ringetc. but some other brands also participate in this major promotional fair.

Flash Sale: Best Deals on Amazon Products (Echo, Fire TV, Blink and Ring)

Echo Pop connected speaker At €24.99 instead of €54.99

At €24.99 instead of €54.99 Fire TV Stick Lite At €26.99 instead of €34.99

At €26.99 instead of €34.99 Echo Dot 5 At €34.99 instead of €64.99

At €34.99 instead of €64.99 Fire TV Stick 4K At €38.99 instead of €69.99

At €38.99 instead of €69.99 Blink Outdoor Surveillance Camera At €44.99 instead of €89.99

At €44.99 instead of €89.99 Ring Intercom (makes your intercom smart) At €47.99 instead of €99.99

At €47.99 instead of €99.99 Ring video doorbell connected doorbell + recording module At €47.99

At €47.99 Echo Show 5 Connected Screen At €59.99 instead of €109.99 / Echo Show 8 at €84.99

At €59.99 instead of €109.99 / Echo Show 8 at €84.99 Amazon Echo Speaker (4th gen) with Philips Hue Bulbs At €79.99 instead of €119.99

At €79.99 instead of €119.99 Echo Show 15 At €219.99 instead of €299.99

Products of other brands on promotion

See all Amazon Flash offers

What you need to know about the spring flash sale on Amazon

It has become a tradition. Every year in March, Amazon celebrates the arrival of beautiful spring days with a series of promotional offers. A few weeks before French Days, Internet users are entitled to an explosion of exclusive good deals on Amazon. The high-tech product category is no exception.

This year, the Spring Flash Sale on Amazon runs from 12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 25. So this is it 6 days of promotion During which many products will get the benefit of significant discounts. In particular, we have identified offers with discounts Up to 60%.

Amazon promises another wave of good deals from March 23, 2024. This will be the final stretch that stretches from the weekend until next Monday. We obviously won’t fail to give you the best offers here in real time. So this article will be updated regularly.

Is it necessary to be a Prime subscriber to avail the offers?

The answer is no. Everyone can take advantage of Amazon flash sales. Unlike Prime Day deals, the Amazon loyalty program does not require a subscription. However, the e-commerce giant promises its subscribers a selection of exclusive good deals. No Promotion says Wow!

But even in this case, you can avail the offers without spending the subscription price. As we explain in this article, simply register to take advantage of the 3o day free trial. At the same time, you will have access to exclusive Prime offers.