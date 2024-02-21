Samsung Galaxy Buds will become universal real-time translators

Why bother learning a foreign language when headphones can do all the work? The upcoming software update for Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Buds will break the wall of Babel.

Galaxy S24 includes a real-time translation function, which is able to automatically translate the speech of the owner of the smartphone into the language of the interlocutor. The tool can be used in messaging apps, in writing, but also during calls.

Samsung is extending this capability to the Galaxy Buds, as announced by a previous rumor. The headphones, once paired with the Galaxy S24, will allow the user to hear the interlocutor’s words translated live through the smartphone. The interlocutor in question will be able to take advantage of the translation through the phone’s speaker, which will simplify the conversation: there is no need to pass the device from hand to hand. By tapping one of the earphones, you can reverse the translation sequence, without having to handle the phone.

To take advantage of it, you’ll need to own a compatible model: Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2 or Buds FE. The update will be deployed at the end of February. It includes other new features for headphones, starting with support for Auracast technology on smartphones (Galaxy S23, S24, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5) and Samsung tablets (including the Tab S9). The theory is that the audio from these devices is transmitted to some pair of headphones, in this case the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Last year, the company activated Auracast support for its connected TVs. This function of broadcasting audio to multiple devices is also part of the Bluetooth LE arsenal that Android 15 helps popularize.

360 Audio Sound, which immerses the listener in an audio bubble in which sound “follows” head movements, was until now available on the brand’s smartphones and tablets; It will also be on smart TV wearing the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds2 Pro.

Finally, the Auto Switch feature will transfer calls to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro when the earbuds are plugged into a PC (Galaxy Book4), then switch back to the host device after the call ends. This feature was available on connected TV till now.

