These 8 Cheap 15-Inch Laptops You Shouldn’t Pass By – LaptopSpirit

The 15-inch form factor dominates the laptop market, offering an ideal balance between performance and portability. This size is valued for its versatility to satisfy the needs of professionals, creatives and gamers with a diverse range of models at the peak of current technology. We help you see things more clearly with this top pick of the best cheap 15-inchers right now.
The 15-inch format of laptop PCs has a niche in the IT market, positioning itself as the right balance between mobility and comfort of use. Popular with a wide range of users from students to professionals, it combines ease of portability with enough screen size for a satisfying visual experience without the limitations of larger models.
This screen size allows you not only to comfortably work on documents and spreadsheets, but also to enjoy multimedia content such as videos and games with a good level of detail and visual comfort. Manufacturers have been able to innovate in this segment by offering increasingly thin and light designs, reducing the boundary between portability and performance.
In today’s computing landscape, manufacturers offer a wide range of 15-inch models, each catering to the different needs of the user. For students, creatives or gamers, each profile has a 15-inch laptop PC, which offers certain technical characteristics such as powerful processors, graphics cards of the latest generation or even screens with resolutions and high refresh rates.
This diversity makes the 15-inch format particularly attractive, allowing you to find the ideal compromise between performance and mobility. Thus, the 15-inch format continues to dominate the portable PC market, demonstrating its ability to adapt to technological developments while meeting the expectations of the most demanding users.
A selection of the best cheap 15-inch laptops
Medion Akoya E15423 (MD62540) Grey
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 256 GB SSD, 2.0 Kg
Perfect for those on a small budget looking to equip themselves with a versatile affordable laptop PC, Medion Akoya E15423 (MD62540) The lightweight 15-inch Full HD anti-glare screen is perfect for office work and light gaming, thanks to its Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor with Intel UHD G4 graphics module and its 8 GB of RAM. This Wi-Fi laptop…
HP 15s-fq2059nf Silver – Cover Pack + Microsoft 365 Personal
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1125G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
Supplied in a pack with Cover and Microsoft 365 PersonalHP 15s-fq2066nf A thin and light versatile laptop PC suitable for high definition with its 15-inch full HD anti-glare screen that benefits from USB-C connectivity and a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. This ultrabook with elegant silver design…
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) Grey
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1215U, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.7 kg
For good performance in daily use, thin and light, you can equip yourself with a cheap laptop PC. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) Elegant silver with a 15-inch Full HD anti-glare screen perfect for high definition content…
HP 15s-eq2104nf Silver
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
An affordable laptop PC equipped with a high-performance processor for everyday use HP 15s-eq2104nf The thin and light all-rounder is based on the AMD Lucien hexa-core Ryzen 5 with Radeon Vega 7 graphics along with 8GB of RAM. With a speedy 512GB SSD storage for added responsiveness, this sleek silver laptop…
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15AMN8 (82XQ00EMFR) Silver – Ryzen 3, without Windows
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 3 7320U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
Are you looking for a fast, affordable and comfortable laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15AMN8 (82XQ00EMFR) might be a candidate to consider. Its balanced configuration is based on AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core and large capacity SSD storage (512 GB). Connectivity is well-provided and battery life is far from ridiculous, much like its format which turns out to be rather…
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 (82R400JMFR) Silver – Without Windows
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Black – i3, 512 GB SSD
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1215U, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
An affordable versatile laptop PC, discreet, thin and light Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Comes in a version with a faster 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens its responsiveness, a 15-inch Full HD anti-reflective panel that improves general fluidity…
Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W Silver
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 4600H, AMD Radeon Vega 6, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
l’Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W The thin and light is an affordable laptop PC equipped with its powerful AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H processor coupled with Radeon Vega 6 graphics solution perfect for light gaming.
HP 15-fc0071nf Silver – Ryzen 5
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
Interesting Cheap Laptop PC, TheHP 15-fc0071nf It benefits from a good amount of 16 GB RAM and AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino processor to provide good performance in daily use. Featuring a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, this Windows 11 laptop benefits from a speedy 512 GB SSD storage…
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Silver – i5, 256 GB SSD
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 256 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
An elegant, affordable laptop PC with its thin and light silver design Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Versatile with a 15-inch Full HD anti-glare screen whose frequency of 120Hz improves general fluency and is efficient to use…
Asus VivoBook 15 S1500EA-EJ4004W Silver
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 256 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg
Thin and light, affordable, elegant silver laptop Asus Vivobook 15 S1500EA-EJ4004W The 15-inch full HD anti-glare screen is suitable for daily use and light gaming thanks to its Intel Core i3 Tiger Lake module processor. Intel UHD G4 graphics and a good amount of 8 GB RAM. Equipped with a USB-C connection, this…
HP 15-fc0039nf Gray – Ryzen 5
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
Sober design for a cheap laptop HP 15-fc0039nf With a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that performs well in daily use thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino Quad Core processor and 8 GB of RAM. Showing storage…
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 (82H803Q9FR) Gray – Pack
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1155G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
Supplied in a pack with a wireless mouse as well as a carrying bag Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 (82H803THFR) A versatile affordable laptop PC equipped with an Intel Quad Core i5 Tiger Lake processor with 8 GB RAM and graphics module…
Dell Inspiron 15 3525 Black – Ryzen 7, 1TB SSD
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
HP 15s-eq2090nf Silver
15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
A thin and light, versatile laptop HP 15s-eq2090nf Equipped with a 15-inch full HD anti-glare screen and a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness and benefits from USB-C connectivity. This elegant silver laptop running Windows 11 performs well in daily use and moderate multimedia tasks thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its AMD Octo Core Luc… processor.