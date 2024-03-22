Kanye West shares photo of Bianca Sensori in lingerie in bed, sets the web on fire

Kanye West and Bianca Sensori, one of the most talked about couples on the web in recent weeks. For good reason, their bold looks are often subject to controversies and controversies. Recently, the rapper’s wife appears naked on the street, wearing simple transparent tights or revealing her private parts. Whether to reach Paris Fashion Week, or at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Whatever the case, her outfits made even her father react! who pointed out Kanye West’s manipulation of his daughter. “Bianca’s dad Leo wants to sit down with Kanye and ask him what he’s thinking He parades Bianca like a naked and vulgar trophy”A source reported Rajinda Sandesh. And this Thursday, March 21, a new photo has people talking…

Kanye West publishes an ole-ole photo of Bianca Sensory

Kanye West Now there is only one post on Instagram. And that’s his wife’s video, Bianca Sensori. But not just anyone! In fact, the rapper shared a photo of the 29-year-old Australian, Sleeping on a bed in lingerie. White lace outfit, with white stiletto heels. In fact, that’s the only thing we see in the image, as his face is covered and hidden by his phone. Internet users have claimed to hear in this video Bianca Sensori Breathe A publication that is lunar to say the least, but which still causes a lot of discussion on the web. Especially for her outfit. Because oddly enough, the girl is more dressed up than usual even in bed…

Internet users react in unison

It is for this reason that this publication Kanye West caused a lot of backlash on the web. Not only for its mysterious side, but also for decor Bianca Sensori, which intrigues Internet users. So, in the comments, we can read: “Why is there more clothes in the bed than he goes out?” “, “With all due respect, I have no idea what this post means,” “She’s dressed!” “ or: “At least she’s dressed,” “The bed is too big!” “, “It looks like the beginning of a porn movie”“The bed is bigger than my house”. Apparently, Kanye West has a knack for getting people talking… Anyway, this time, Bianca Sensori isn’t looking completely naked… unlike the past few days.

Bianca Sensori manipulation by Kanye West?

Despite everything, many people are worried Bianca Sensori The bold outfits she was able to put on faced. Some internet users also point fingers at her relationship Kanye West, which they determine to be at the root of this nudity. The Australian is often seen with a sad and helpless face, with many fans quickly wondering if she is truly happy in the arms of the rapper, whom they accuse of manipulating her. “Why does he make him do this? What is wrong with her? Why does she let him control her? money? It’s really weird.”“It’s scary that Kanye West has daughters…”, “Honestly, it’s just horrible”, “She’s the one who made his dress look like that”., can we read specifically on the web. And this latest Kanye West video isn’t likely to help the situation…