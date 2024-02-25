Josh Allen’s Dating History – From His High School Crush to Dating to an Academy Award Nominee

Josh Allen is the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, famous not only as an NFL athlete but also as the current boyfriend of Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld. However, Hailee Steinfeld is not the only one he has been romantically linked to. Here are the details of Josh Allen’s dating history.

Josh Allen’s dating history

On record, Josh Allen’s dating history includes only two women. One is Hailee Steinfeld whom he is currently dating and the other is his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams. It seems that shortly after Josh broke up with Brittany Williams, he started dating Hailee Steinfeld.

Or if not dating, they were at least romantically linked. Speaking of links, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were rumored to be an item on May 25, 2023. This happened just after Josh ended his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, whom he had been dating since 2017.

Brittany Williams: 2017 – 2023

Josh Allen started dating Brittany Williams in 2017, after meeting at a family reunion held at the NFL star’s restaurant when they were about 17 or 18 years old. But interestingly, they were already familiar with each other.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen both attended Fresno State University. They were already aware of each other’s presence before meeting at the family reunion. Their first kiss happened in a restaurant parking lot. But later that day, Josh ghosted Brittany Williams.

Josh Allen returned to Brittany a year later, and they decided to start their relationship anew. After a year together, they embarked on a magical Disneyland date in March 2018. The following year, in 2019, they went to Monaco to experience the thrill of Grand Prix Formula 1 together.

Throughout their relationship, they traveled a lot to many places and posted a lot of pictures together on their social media. In 2023, Brittany Williams and Josh Allen decided to separate and end their relationship after six long years of dating.

Everyone found out about Brittany Williams and Josh Allen’s split when she deleted all her photos from her social media accounts. Going back to the beginning of their relationship, there was no mention of a proposal from either of them.

Josh Allen did not announce his proposal to Brittany Williams, nor did he announce their breakup. A few months later, he was already in a new relationship. A few months after breaking up with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen found himself in another relationship. In May 2023, Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld were rumored to be spending some time together.

Hailee Steinfeld (2023 – Present)

Josh Allen tied the knot with Hailee Steinfeld in May 2023, just months after breaking up with Brittany Williams. The two were first spotted together on a date night in NYC on May 25, 2023. It spread rumors that something was happening. between the two.

Things took an exciting turn when, a few days after their initial date, they decided to go out again on May 27, 2023. They were later spotted enjoying a meal with friends at Sushi By Bou on May 31, 2023. Since then, they continued to go on numerous dates.

In the first half of the year, it was confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were indeed dating. But there is still a mystery as to who proposed to whom first. Was it Josh Allen who proposed to Hailee Steinfeld or the other way around? There is still no clarity around it.

But there is indeed clarity around the fact that Josh Allen is tired of the paparazzi catching Hailee Steinfeld and the NFL star together. During a podcast episode of Sorry my tech On August 3, 2023, Josh Allen said, “The fact that anyone cares still blows my mind.”

On October 12, 2023, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their first public appearance when they attended a season-starter NHL game. The two were spotted enjoying Buffalo Sabers vs New York Rangers in their premium suites at the KeyBank Center. Rangers won 5-1.

Fast forward to 2024, Hailee Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes and hinted at her romance with Josh Allen. When a reporter asked “What about a sporty man?”, she replied, “Listen, what isn’t he? Come on now.” This is Hailee Steinfeld dropping hints about her romance.

On February 10, 2024, Josh Allen also dropped some clues during his guest appearance on the Up & Addams show. During the show, Josh hinted at the Oscars going to 2024. Hailee Steinfeld’s movie Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse Nominated for an Oscar. So if Hailee Steinfeld goes, Josh Allen will probably tag along.