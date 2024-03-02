Machine Gun Kelly had to endure a crazy tattoo

If we are to believe the singer’s Insta account, MGK’s torso has suffered a lot. Image: Instagram

Megan Fox’s favorite, singer Machine Gun Kelly’s new tattoo has shocked the internet. The 33-year-old artist explained this incredible design choice in a new piece, which was released this Wednesday.

02/22/2024, 8:48 pm 23/02/2024, 09:18

Clearly, Machine Gun Kelly — real name Colson Baker and MGK for short — is a master of the art of making the media ink flow.

Remember: Megan Fox and her lover turned the web upside down when they revealed they drank each other’s blood for ritual purposes. You know, this cool Sunday activity that we want to do on our engagement day too.

But, for the past few days, it’s the raucous singer’s new fad that’s been the talk of the cottage: her new massive tattoo in black ink, which covers her entire upper body, in tar mode (but without the feathers). Covers the shoulders as well as the top of his chest.

MGK thus hides a good portion of his old tattoos, with the exception of a few patterns, which are still visible through openwork lines.

Ink-making 👇 Lines on the arm and in the shape of a cross represent his old tattoos. Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Not less than 44 needles

The process of this delightful plaster started in 2023. In the words of its creator, renowned ink artist Roxas, it was no cakewalk. She made a remarkable comment on Instagram on Tuesday:

“I made art with @machinegunkelly. I’ve never done it this hard.”

It must be said that the task was titanic. No less than 44 needles are required for the work. “Thank you for the joy and the pain,” replied one who liked to climb the dizzying structures in the middle of a concert.

Megan Fox is also into tattoos:

Some fans still wondered if it was a simple setup for the buzz: “I’m almost sure it’s a painting, I saw other celebrities doing it,” according to the internet user. “It’s crazy how many of you have never seen Blackout (Red: A large tattooed surface tattooing a part of the body)”, sighs another.

While MGK received a lot of praise, a handful of fans, who didn’t appreciate the beauty, took to their X account to troll their idol:

“It’s not very pretty!”

“It looks like a real machine now”

“Eminem really changed this guy’s personality 😂”

“If an existential crisis were a person”

“He’s a handsome man with a sexy body. He doesn’t need to do that much.”

Tattoo against depression

Clearly, the “beautiful people” of Los Angeles are not afraid of intense “pricks”!

It’s not Christine Quinn and her open house “Burgers and Botox,” which would tell us the opposite.

MGK initially remained cryptic about the reasons for this extensive “carving”. In particular, we can read in the Instagram caption:

“For Spiritual Purposes Only” “For Spiritual Purposes Only”Source: Photo caption on Instagram

The 33-year-old artist, however, revealed more of himself in the new sound he released this Wednesday, Don’t Let Me Go. In this emotional ballad, he talks about the many trials he went through, which at times affected his mental health.

His relationship with Megan Fox, his “heartbreaking miscarriage”, his father’s death, the pressures surrounding his celebrity, and his suicidal thoughts are also explained in the piece, the media lists. Pagesix. This fresh tattoo would therefore be the singer’s response to depression.

A few words: “I had a breakdown and tattooed my entire body except for one line”

In French: “I had depression and I tattooed my whole body except for one line.”

“Before my father left this earth, he made sure that I adopted all the qualities that I did not want. I was born to die.”

“I had trust issues growing up. There was no one there to listen to what I was thinking.”

“How can I live with the fact that I didn’t have my hand on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

MGK – “Don’t Let Me Go” (Official Music Video) Video: YouTube

