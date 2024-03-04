Kanye West Demands Kids Get Out of ‘Fake School’ and Warns Kim Kardashian

– ad-

Kim Kardashian is now the target of her ex-husband Kanye West, who is calling for their children to be removed from Sierra Canyon Independent School. This pre-university school welcomes the children of many celebrities including LeBron James and Kevin Hart.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been separated for three years, but their relationship has been talked about, especially when it comes to their children. Recently, Kanye publicly asked Kim to stop his children from attending their current schools.

On his Instagram account on Wednesday February 28, 2024, Kanye wrote: “Kim kicked my kids out of Sierra Canyon, now it’s a fake school for celebrities used by the ‘system'”. He also said: “At this point, everyone knows what the code word for “the system” is. I was separated from my father by the system and my children were taken from me by the system. When the system selects athletes, they avoid working with people who are those who have fathers in their lives because it’s hard to manipulate them. My two oldest know who their father is.”Condemned Kanye West.

Conflict around education

Kanye considers the system preventing his children from going to school to be against the norm, although he has not elaborated on what that means. He also expressed his belief that athlete recruiting systems avoid working with people whose fathers are present in their lives, saying that this makes it harder to manipulate them.

After their marriage ended in 2021, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Sallam. Although all four children attended the same school, they chose to participate in extracurricular activities at Donda Academy, a private school founded by Kanye in 2022.

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has commented on his ex-wife’s educational choices. He previously asked their children to stay at Donda Academy until the school closed, and even mentioned Kim in one of his songs while writing “Keep My Children in Fox School” on his latest album, Vultures.

Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, but her children’s future and decisions about their education seem to be at the heart of the couple’s media concerns.