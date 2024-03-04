The Weeknd and Madonna have finally unveiled the music video for the hit “Popular”.

Photo credits: YouTube screenshot

We had to be patient but that’s it. Eight months after its release, “Popular” finally has a music video. It must be said that the explosive trio, shared by The Weeknd, Madonna And Playboy Carty, introduced in June 2023 for the soundtrack of the hit series “The Idol,” has experienced a surprising resurgence in popularity in recent weeks. Like “One of the Girls” taken from “The Idol” in a trio with Lily Rose Depp and Jenny, the song rose significantly in the charts, and without the help of TikTok! Thus, “Popular” was the 20th most streamed song on Spotify last week and has accumulated 606 million plays on the streaming platform so far. He also gave permission Madonna It became her highest charting hit since “Give Me All Your Luvin'” (2012) in the United States and “Celebration” (2009) in the United Kingdom, setting new records on the chart, becoming her 64th title. A career reaching the top 10 on British soil.

“This is the ultimate collaboration”

Based on this enthusiasm, The Weekend, Madonna And Playboi Carti has been hard at work on the music video for “Popular,” finally available on YouTube, just days after its preview aired in the video game Fortnite. It’s a wholesome video with everyone on their side: the Canadian superstar parades through an empty castle room, the rapper is in the back of a luxury car while the Material Girl starts dancing in her New York apartment. ” This is the ultimate collaboration for this song, this album and this TV series. And you’ll hear it more on the show, too. He really is the ultimate popstar » Enjoyed The Weeknd about “Popular,” announcing that he wants to make an album for it Madonna.

” Because she is a visionary and she has such a singular vision, I just wanted to enter her world and make a cult album. Madonna. It has always been my dream. So (“Popular”) maybe, I hope it tastes… » added The Weeknd, who is a total fan of the Queen of Pop. To which the iconic star gave a positive reply! “Popular”, like 15 other titles, was added to the deluxe version of “The Highlights”, Best of The Weeknd on streaming platforms. 235,000 copies have been sold in France!